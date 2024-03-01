More snow, cold temperatures to chill Calgary on Saturday

CALGARY
    Happy March 1! Mother Nature is reminding us it is still officially winter – at least for a couple more weeks.

    Expect another cold, snowy day for Saturday. It’s from a stateside system that will drive widespread snow into southern and central Alberta throughout the day.

    Highway 2  from the U.S. border to Edmonton will be treacherous at times on Saturday with bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow. The eastern half of the province will likely see even heavier snow:

    Calgary is looking at 5-10 cm of snow Saturday.

    Calgary is looking at between five and 10 centimetres of snow on Saturday with wind chills remaining in the minus twenties all day:

    Expect another cold, snowy day for Saturday.

    The snow will let up for Calgary and western Alberta on Sunday, but will continue for the eastern half. It’s best to keep the winter coat available for a while. We will hold onto daytime highs in the minus double digits until Tuesday of next week. Then we will start a noticeable warming trend.

    It will start warming up Wednesday

    Diane Christensen woke up to this beautiful view in Strathmore earlier this week!

