The Calgary Parking Authority issued a significant number of tickets in connection with violations of the snow route parking ban.

As of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, 1,527 ban-related violations resulted in tickets. The snow route parking ban went into effect on Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. and will end at 6:00 a.m. Friday.

“We want to thank Calgarians who are keeping their vehicles off of snow routes during the parking ban, which is helping snow clearing crews complete their important work,” said Joan Hay, Manager of Enforcement with Calgary Parking Authority in a statement.

The early lifting of the ban is due in part to the snow removal assistance offered by a number of municipalities including the City of Edmonton. The snow removal vehicles from outside Calgary have now left.

City of Calgary officials say no vehicles were towed during the enforcement of the ban.

For information on the ban including snow route maps visit City of Calgary – Snow Route Parking Bans.