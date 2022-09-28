'More than a shelter': Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter adopts new name

The Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter has changed its name to FearIsNotLove, but officials say there will be no change to the programs it offers to those in need of help.

FearIsNotLove will continue to operate an emergency shelter as well as its therapy, counselling and relationship programs and domestic violence/abuse helplines.

"FearIsNotLove more fully represents the importance and impact of the true work that we do. It encourages many more people to identify abuse and reach out for help," said CEO Kim Ruse in a statement. "We have been explaining that we are more than a shelter for far too long. Our brand evolution is intended to make it easier for Calgarians to identify, relate and connect with the broader social change we are working towards."

Ruse says the new name will "eliminate confusion and disconnect between the organization's name and the true role it plays in the Calgary community."

"Our new name, FearIsNotLove, will help us transcend fear in relationships, move towards love, and to prevent, and ultimately eliminate, neglect, violence and abuse that can be terrorizing and life-altering. No matter a person’s age, relationship status, gender, or any other identifier, we encourage everyone to respond to FearIsNotLove's invitation. Reach out for help or join our movement for change and help us change the conversation about domestic violence and abuse."

For information regarding the services offered visit FearIsNotLove.