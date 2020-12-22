CALGARY -- The latest shipment of the Pfizer vaccines have arrived in the province, as the Alberta government announces inoculation sites in rural areas of the province.

A total of 25,350 vaccine doses arrived in the shipment, with 6,825 doses headed to Edmonton and Calgary. Red Deer will receive 1,950 doses.

The 9,750 remaining doses will be evenly distributed to vaccination sites in Brooks, Camrose, Drumheller, Edson, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Pincher Creek, and St. Paul.

"As more vaccines arrive in our province in the coming weeks and months, 2021 promises to be a year filled with hope and relief for Albertans," Minister of Health Tyler Shandro said.

Premier Jason Kenney said Alberta is well prepared for the additional doses.

"We have been ready to receive and administer vaccines since day one and we will be ready to safely and quickly distribute all future doses into the arms of Albertans."

Alberta first received 3,900 vaccines on December 14, with 3,074 health care workers receiving the first dose of the vaccine.