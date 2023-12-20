More warm weather for the first official day of winter

So far, it definitely hasn’t felt like December, and we will kick off the first official day of winter with more warm weather.

As the sun rises just after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, we will be at 1C and will warm up to at least 7C in the afternoon. The day will bring lots of sunshine and some cloudy periods.

Calgary weather day planner for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

The holiday forecast looks mild too – for the most part.

We can expect warm weather again on Thursday and Friday. An upper-level trough will move in late Friday, which will allow cooler air to trickle in from the north for Saturday and Sunday.

This will also bring a decent chance of flurries on Friday night through Saturday, because of the temperature dip and the Pacific moisture tracking in from the west.

Most likely, 1-3 centimetres of snow is possible from Friday night to Saturday afternoon. Chinook conditions will start to kick in on Christmas day.

Calgary five-day forecast for Dec. 21-25, 2023.

Thank you to Michael Interisano for a stunning shot of the mountains.

(Photo submitted by: Michael Interisano)