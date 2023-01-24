More warmth in Calgary but the tail-end of the forecast drops off fast

Each day, we'll whittle down the number of days that stay above freezing. There's mixed precipitation banding its way through central Alberta and east of Calgary once again, though Calgary's dry layer is acting as a preventative locally. There’s a slim chance of anything developing here from the band.

Tomorrow morning, another shortwave will take another crack, and that shortwave has a marginally better chance of making something happen due to a relative lack of west wind today by comparison. Even still, fair weather ahead. Your seasonal normal is kicking around 0 C; anything above is gravy.

The column of cold will build up late Thursday, bringing with it flurries, and an end to positive temps for a while.

I’ve been trying to pinpoint the 'cold weather ejector seat' to see when we’ll get back above freezing. The early guess is Feb. 20.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, chance of AM flurries

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny, building cloud

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: snow showers, low 0 C

Friday

Cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: flurries, low -17 C

Saturday

Snow showers

Daytime high: -16 C

Evening: flurries, low -20 C

Susan caught this awesome comet photo with Mary Barclay'’s Mountain in the foreground.

Viewer Susan's photo of the night sky behind Mary Barclay's Mountain.

