CALGARY -- Members of the Calgary Fire Department spent Sunday morning knocking down a kitchen fire in a northwest Calgary home.

The fire department found fire at the house on Sixth Avenue N.W. shortly before 8 a.m. while responding to a smoke investigation.

Firefighters at the scene found smoke coming from the single-storey home and called for a full working response, the fire department said in a release.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but fire crews found the kitchen floor burned out with fire reaching the attic.

The fire department said the home did have working smoke alarms.

Atco and Enmax also responded to the call to shut down natural gas and electricity to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.