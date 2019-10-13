CALGARY – The Calgary Fire Department is reminding residents about the dangers of leaving stoves unattended after they were called to put out kitchen fire on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call for reports of a fire on the second floor of an apartment complex on Radcliffe Crescent S.E. at around 7 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the building and residents already making their way outside.

The CFD quickly entered the complex and found smoke coming out of a suite on the second floor.

Once inside the unit, they extinguished a small fire in the kitchen that had flared up inside a pot on the stove.

The flames had managed to spread to the cabinets, causing significant damage.

The occupants of the suite, a mother and her baby, managed to get out before fire crews arrived. They were both assessed by EMS but did not need to go to the hospital.

The exact cause of the fire is still being determined.

Fire officials say this is a prime example of the most common kinds of fires that affect homes in the city.

This week, the CFD visited 100 homes during an annual smoke alarm blitz in order to make sure residents possess functioning smoke alarms and are safe in case of fire.

Since the first year of the Home Safety Program in 1996, the CFD has visited 431,874 homes.