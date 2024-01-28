Mother and son dead after southwest Calgary house fire

Calgary police say a mother and son are dead after a fire broke out in a bungalow in the community of Southwood on Sunday night.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the 700 block of Seymour Avenue S.W. at around 5:15 p.m. by a neighbour who saw smoke coming from a home.

"I was driving my daughter to the store and there was a bunch of people standing outside the front of the house," said neighbour Lashauna McKay.

"There was smoke coming everywhere. It was coming from the top of the roof."

Firefighters arrived to find smoke but no flames visible.

McKay said crews had to break the door down to get in the home.

Inside, crews found a man and a woman, both unconscious.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

Calgary police confirm the pair were mother and son.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.