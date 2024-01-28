CALGARY
Calgary

    • Mother and son dead after southwest Calgary house fire

    Share

    Calgary police say a mother and son are dead after a fire broke out in a bungalow in the community of Southwood on Sunday night.

    The Calgary Fire Department was called to the 700 block of Seymour Avenue S.W. at around 5:15 p.m. by a neighbour who saw smoke coming from a home. 

    "I was driving my daughter to the store and there was a bunch of people standing outside the front of the house," said neighbour Lashauna McKay.

    "There was smoke coming everywhere. It was coming from the top of the roof."

    Firefighters arrived to find smoke but no flames visible.

    McKay said crews had to break the door down to get in the home. 

    Inside, crews found a man and a woman, both unconscious.

    The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    The man was taken to hospital where he later died. 

    Calgary police confirm the pair were mother and son.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Two Canadians charged in U.S. plot to kill Iranian defector

    The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Canadians and an Iranian in a murder-for-hire plot targeting two people in Maryland. The allegations, which have not been proven in court, say the plot was developed on an encrypted messaging service called SkyECC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News