Motorcycle crash leads to brief shut down of Deerfoot Trail
Police shut down the northbound lanes of Calgary's busiest highway for a brief period on Friday morning due to a serious crash.
At about 9 a.m., emergency crews were called to a motorcycle crash on Deerfoot Trail at Southland Drive S.E., police told CTV News.
Drivers were detoured from the scene on Deerfoot Trail at Anderson Road S.E. for approximately 45 minutes.
The motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada rejects passenger compensation claims for delays caused by tech issue
Air Canada is rejecting compensation claims from travellers who were among the thousands affected by flight delays caused by computer problems in recent weeks.
Bernardo's prison transfer 'slap in the face' for victims' families, Tori Stafford's father says
The father of Tori Stafford, an Ontario girl who was murdered in 2009, says the latest decision to transfer convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison is a 'slap in the face' to all murder victims' families.
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
Ottawa girl set to become the youngest university graduate in Canadian history
Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis is not your typical 12-year-old. She is a child prodigy who's about to become the youngest Canadian to ever graduate from university.
'That hurt has been extended': Indigenous leaders in Manitoba share displeasure of Queen Elizabeth II statue being back up
Two years after two statues were knocked down and damaged at the Manitoba Legislature, one is now back up and Indigenous leaders are upset by the decision.
Job market shows sign of softening, unemployment rate rises for 1st time in months
Canada's jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022 as economists have been watching for any sign of a softening labour market.
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Donald Trump said Thursday that he was indicted for mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass stands by his 'personal beliefs' after sharing anti-LGBTQ2S+ video
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass said he stands by his “personal beliefs” just over a week after apologizing for sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on Instagram.
Netflix sign-ups jump as U.S. password sharing crackdown kicks off: data
Daily U.S. sign-ups for Netflix have jumped in the first few days after the streaming giant's password-sharing crackdown came into effect on May 23, data from research firm Antenna showed.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier, fresh off election victory, set to announce new cabinet team
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to name her new cabinet today, coming off her United Conservative Party’s election win last month.
-
2-year-old girl dead after going missing near Canmore, Alta., campground
A two-year-old girl who went missing from Canmore's Bow River Campground on Thursday afternoon has died.
-
Defrocked priest facing new sexual assault charges in Igloolik, Nunavut
Court records show defrocked Oblate priest Eric Dejaeger is facing six charges of indecent assault and two charges of sexual assault for crimes he allegedly committed in Nunavut between 1978 and 1982.
Vancouver
-
Early morning stabbing in Burnaby sends 1 to hospital, suspect arrested: RCMP
An early morning stabbing in Burnaby on Friday sent one man to hospital and led to another man’s arrest, police say.
-
NEW
NEW | Vancouver Island wildfire detour to close after vehicle rolls into lake
A vehicle detour route that is serving as a lifeline between eastern and western Vancouver Island amid a raging wildfire will be closed for much of the day Friday.
-
'Craft gear from here:' B.C. towns growing recreation-based manufacturing sector
From ski and bike manufacturers to makers of boats and gluten-free energy bars to fashion designers specializing in outdoor apparel for pregnant and postpartum women, small businesses that create gear for all types of outdoor recreation activities are blossoming throughout B.C.'s Kootenay region.
Atlantic
-
Striking Halifax-area school support workers return to bargaining table
Striking school support workers in the Halifax-area are heading back to the bargaining table after nearly a month on the picket line.
-
Halifax says more residents can return home Friday after wildfires
The Halifax Regional Municipality says it will announce Thursday when more residents can return to their homes in communities impacted by the Tantallon wildfires.
-
Higgs government faces caucus revolt over changes to LGBTQ school policy in N.B.
New Brunswick students under the age of 16 who identify as trans and non-binary won't be able to officially change their names or pronouns in school without parental consent.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Vancouver Island wildfire detour to close after vehicle rolls into lake
A vehicle detour route that is serving as a lifeline between eastern and western Vancouver Island amid a raging wildfire will be closed for much of the day Friday.
-
Grizzly bear photographed on Vancouver Island in rare sighting
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) is warning residents of a grizzly bear that's been spotted in the Port McNeill area of Vancouver Island.
-
Port Alberni wildfire rages on with no timeline to reopen crucial highway
The mayor of Port Alberni says she does not expect the highway to reopen for several days at least, and she is asking the province to open more forestry roads to truck in much-needed supplies to communities west of the wildfire.
Toronto
-
Woman warns Ontario drivers after getting caught up in licence plate cloning scam
An Ontario woman was surprised to find out her licence plate was duplicated by another driver after multiple Highway 407 bills landed in her mailbox.
-
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass stands by his 'personal beliefs' after sharing anti-LGBTQ2S+ video
Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass said he stands by his “personal beliefs” just over a week after apologizing for sharing an anti-LGBTQ2S+ video on Instagram.
-
Ontario to stop free COVID-19 rapid test program in pharmacies, grocery stores
An Ontario program that distributes free rapid tests for COVID-19 at grocery stores and pharmacies will end after this month.
Montreal
-
Violent crimes rose in 2022, car thefts skyrocketed: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) stats for 2022 show that crime went up dramatically in 2022 and, taking COVID-19 pandemic numbers into account, violent crimes have been on the rise overall since 2017. In addition, motor vehicle thefts skyrocketed, having more than doubled since pre pandemic years.
-
Quebec wildfire situation 'stable' for coming days; evacuees stuck until next week
Quebec's precarious wildfire situation is expected to remain stable over the next 48 hours but residents displaced by the raging forest fires likely won't be able to return home until early next week, Premier Francois Legault said Thursday.
-
Man dies from injuries after beating outside Orange Julep; police open homicide investigation
A 50-year-old man who was severely beaten in the parking lot of Montreal's famed Orange Julep restaurant last month has died of his injuries, police said Friday. The victim died of his injuries in hospital on Thursday following the May 31 altercation. The Montreal police service's major crime unit is now investigating the man's death as the city's 10th homicide of the year.
Ottawa
-
Trans-friendly counter-protesters stand up to activist outside Ottawa schools
Hundreds of counter-protesters gathered near two schools in Ottawa's west end on Friday to take a stand against a B.C. man who is protesting what he calls "gender ideology."
-
Business leaders call on governments to make downtown Ottawa a 'top priority'
The Ottawa Board of Trade has unveiled a "roadmap to transformation' for downtown Ottawa, and is calling on all three levels of government to declare the core "their top priority."
-
Ottawa girl set to become the youngest university graduate in Canadian history
Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis is not your typical 12-year-old. She is a child prodigy who's about to become the youngest Canadian to ever graduate from university.
Kitchener
-
Fifth suspicious fire under investigation in Mount Forest
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating another suspicious fire in Mount Forest, bringing the total to five fires in five days.
-
Six Nations' Brandon Montour flew home for son's birth between playoff games
Scoring the opening goal of game three of the Stanley Cup finals wasn’t the only celebration Florida Panthers defenceman Brandon Montour was a part of this week.
-
Air quality statement lifted in Waterloo-Wellington
The special air quality statement in place in Waterloo region and Wellington County since Monday has been lifted.
Saskatoon
-
'Men like to strike women': Judge slams culture of domestic violence in Sask. during murder sentencing
A man who killed his ex-wife’s cousin will spend life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years, a judge decided on Thursday at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.
-
Sask. man who endured school abuse says compensation denied over technicality
A man who suffered years of abuse at a day school on Poundmaker Cree Nation says he had his compensation claim rejected on a technicality.
-
Job market shows sign of softening, unemployment rate rises for 1st time in months
Canada's jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022 as economists have been watching for any sign of a softening labour market.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman warns Ontario drivers after getting caught up in licence plate cloning scam
An Ontario woman was surprised to find out her licence plate was duplicated by another driver after multiple Highway 407 bills landed in her mailbox.
-
15-year-old boy found safe, Ontario police seek 2 other missing children
Ontario police say a 15-year-old boy reported missing has been located safe, but officers are still investigating the whereabouts of two other children from the Muskoka area.
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update, highway closure expanded
The number of active wildfires in northern Ontario has grown, but more of them are under control as the fight continues. Here is what you need to know.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 11 AM
LIVE AT 11 AM | Winnipeg police respond to stabbing at Olive Garden
One person was arrested following a stabbing at an Olive Garden in Winnipeg on Thursday night.
-
'That hurt has been extended': Indigenous leaders in Manitoba share displeasure of Queen Elizabeth II statue being back up
Two years after two statues were knocked down and damaged at the Manitoba Legislature, one is now back up and Indigenous leaders are upset by the decision.
-
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Donald Trump said Thursday that he was indicted for mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
Regina
-
Bear spray incident shuts down new Wascana Pool on opening day
Following a reported bear spray incident, Regina’s Wascana Pool was shut down on the day of its much-anticipated reopening.
-
Job market shows sign of softening, unemployment rate rises for 1st time in months
Canada's jobless rate ticked higher to 5.2 per cent in May, marking the first increase since August 2022 as economists have been watching for any sign of a softening labour market.
-
Sask. man who endured school abuse says compensation denied over technicality
A man who suffered years of abuse at a day school on Poundmaker Cree Nation says he had his compensation claim rejected on a technicality.