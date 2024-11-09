Motorcycle group raising funds and awareness for Canadian veterans

A Canadian veterans motorcycle group is calling on Calgarians to come out and help fill the shelves of a truck to help support vets Saturday.

Ypres 3rd Canadian Army Veterans Motorcyle Unit (CAV) are on hand collecting donations of food and cash at the Sobey’s Royal Oak, located at 8888 Country Hills Boulevard until 4 p.m.

Donated food will go towards the Veterans Association Food Bank, while any funds raised goes towards the Canadian Legacy Project.

Membership coordinator Darrin Walker said the event helps support veterans struggling to make ends meet who might be reluctant to visit a regular food bank.

“We have vets who are a proud bunch,” Walker said, “and so you don’t see them typically walk off the street into say the Calgary Food Bank or other resources as such -- so with the Veterans Association Food Bank, they’re really comfortable coming in and getting some assistance and resources that they can.”

The Canadian Legacy Project is a national, volunteer-run charitable organization that provides free programs to support Canadian veterans transitioning back to civilian life. The organization aims to advocate for veterans and to educate the public about their needs.

"We’re trying to help out every veteran that can use it,” Walker said.

For more about the Veterans Association Food Bank, go here.

For more about The Canadian Legacy Project, go here.

With files from CTV's Tyler Barrow