CALGARY
Calgary

    • Motorcyclist killed in crash on Macleod Trail

    One person is dead following a collision between two vehicles along Macleod Trail on Sept. 18, 2024. (Drew Miller/CTV News Calgary) One person is dead following a collision between two vehicles along Macleod Trail on Sept. 18, 2024. (Drew Miller/CTV News Calgary)
    Share

    One person is dead following a collision between two vehicles along Macleod Trail.

    It happened on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m., when a motorcycle travelling southbound collided with a sedan on Macleod Trail at 99 Avenue S.E.

    The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

    Another adult was taken to Rockyview hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

    Police shut down the road in both directions between Southland Drive and Willow Park Drive S.E.

    The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • Sentencing hearing in field party shooting

      The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.

    • One dead following Lambton County crash

      Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, OPP, EMS, and local fire services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Egremont Road in Warwick Township.

    • $10-million lawsuit filed against Fanshawe College

      Fanshawe College is being sued over supposed deficiencies in its paralegal program. A proposed class action seeks $10 million in damages on behalf of hundreds of students enrolled in the college's paralegal program since 2020.

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News