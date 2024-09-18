Motorcyclist killed in crash on Macleod Trail

One person is dead following a collision between two vehicles along Macleod Trail.

It happened on Wednesday around 6:45 p.m., when a motorcycle travelling southbound collided with a sedan on Macleod Trail at 99 Avenue S.E.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Another adult was taken to Rockyview hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Police shut down the road in both directions between Southland Drive and Willow Park Drive S.E.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.