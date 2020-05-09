Motorcyclist killed in crash, police looking for witnesses
Published Saturday, May 9, 2020 8:17PM MDT
Fatal motorcycle crash on May 9, 2020. (Darren Wright/CTV News Calgary)
CALGARY -- A man is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in southeast Calgary.
A driver came upon the crash on the 3000 block of 114 Avenue SE shortly after 6 p.m.
Emergency crews arrived on scene, and the driver of the motorcycle was declared deceased.
Traffic volume in the area is low, so police aren’t sure when the crash happened.
Police are looking for anyone who witnessed the crash.