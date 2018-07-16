Police are investigating a crash south of the city that killed a 65-year-old Calgary man on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in the intersection of Highway 552 and 274 Avenue W at about 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital for assessment.

Police say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

A collision analyst was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.