Motorcyclist killed in Macleod Trail crash

Emergency crews say a motorcyclist has died in a crash on Macleod Trail and it's suspected that speed was a factor in the incident.

Calgary EMS told CTV News they responded to the scene on Macleod Trail near 31 Avenue S.E. just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

They confirmed an adult male, who was riding a motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"An EMS unit who was in the area was able to attend very rapidly," Stuart Brideaux with Calgary EMS told CTV News in an interview. "Unfortunately, they determined that the single occupant - a male rider - was deceased at the scene."

Calgary police say the road has been closed for the investigation.

Sgt. Darrel Schmidt with the CPS traffic unit said speed is considered to be a factor in the crash.

"The driver of the motorcycle was going too fast for the conditions," he said. "I'm not a reconstructionist, but the recon officer told me, just by looking at point of impact where he found it, to where the motorcycle came to rest - speed is a factor.

"I don't have the exact speed, but it was a factor."

Schmidt says it is heading into spring and riders may be itching to get out onto the road, but there are a number of safety tips everyone needs to consider.

"Black ice is still an issue, gravel is just as slippery. There's more gravel than black ice at this time of the year. Furthermore, drivers are not looking for motorcycles yet," he said. "A driver of a motorcycle at this time of year should have his eyes peeled."

It's not known when Macleod Trail will be reopened.