Mount Royal University will remain open on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Mount Royal University stands alone amongst Calgary's largest post-secondary institutions as the only one that will be open for classes on Thursday, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
This year marks the first time the statutory holiday has ever been held.
The federal government established it as a way to honour the children lost at -- and the survivors of – residential schools, as well as their families and communities.
"Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process," a statement on the federal government's website says.
Now, both the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day are held on Sept. 30.
It's in place for all federal employees and federally regulated workplaces.
In Calgary, The University of Calgary, SAIT and Bow Valley College will all be closed to observe the holiday, as will the University of Lethbridge.
MRU will remain open, but said in a statement to CTV News it is "creating and coordinating many meaningful activities for the whole campus community to participate in."
MRU said the day will still be used as "an opportunity for us all to acknowledge, reflect and learn about the history and pain of residential schools and to consider how we can advance reconciliation in our lives and work."
Instead, MRU will hold a Journey to Indigenization, a series of activities taking place leading up to and continuing on after Sept. 30.
A complete list of activities is available on MRU's website.
"On Sept. 30, everyone is encouraged to wear orange as a way to support the education of residential schools in Canada and honour the loss of First Nation, Inuit and Métis children who didn’t make it home," MRU said.
The university will be selling orange Every Child Matters T-shirts at the Cougars Campus Store, with proceeds going to the Orange Shirt Society and the Indigenous Student Emergency Fund.
To commemorate Orange Shirt Day, MRU will light the campus in orange.
MRU will also be lowering flags to half-mast on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Sisters in Spirit Day (Oct. 4) to "acknowledge and honour the lives lost through residential schools and the missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people."
Though they will be closed on Sept. 30, SAIT and the U of C will still be hosting Orange Shirt Day events virtually.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A summery, blustery Monday in Calgary, then fall-like for a few days
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
39 miners stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont.
At least 39 people are stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., Monday, CTV News has learned.
Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
Two Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons: China
Two Canadians detained in late 2018 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons, China's Foreign Ministry said Monday.
Health Canada suspends licence, issues recall for hand sanitizer containing 'elevated levels' of methanol
Health Canada has issued a recall and suspended the licence for PURE75 gel hand sanitizer after learning the product contains 'elevated levels' of methanol that can cause serious health issues such as skin and eye irritation, breathing problems, headaches and even death.
B.C. vaccine card: Pass with QR code now required to access many non-essential businesses
Starting today, the only acceptable proof of vaccination in British Columbia to dine at restaurants and attend indoor recreational events is the B.C. Vaccine Card.
John Hinckley, who shot U.S. president Reagan, to be freed from oversight
A federal judge said Monday that John Hinckley Jr., who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan four decades ago, can be freed from all remaining restrictions next year if he continues to follow those rules and remains mentally stable.
DNA researchers generate facial reconstructions of three Ancient Egyptians
DNA researchers have created 3D reconstructions of the faces of three Ancient Egyptian men after processing genetic samples from mummies.
Detective who solved Holly Jones murder reveals what sharp-eyed officers noticed in killer's apartment
A lead detective on the 2003 Holly Jones kidnapping and murder says there were four things that made police immediately suspect he was killer when they knocked on his door for a DNA sample.
U.K. mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortages at pumps
Lines of cars formed at British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease the supply disruptions, triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.
Edmonton
-
Alberta doctors raise alarm on specialist staff shortages in intensive care wards
The Alberta Medical Association says the province's high COVID-19 numbers are behind a desperate shortage of specialized staff to care for critical care patients.
-
Catalytic converter thefts up compared to 2020, EPS says
Theft of catalytic converters in Edmonton has already surpassed 2020 numbers.
-
Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'Expect major delays,' transportation officials warn drivers of crash on Port Mann Bridge
Drivers are being warned to expect "major delays" following a crash on the Port Mann Bridge.
-
Bus crash: Person in 'grave condition' after getting trapped between transit vehicles, BCEHS says
A person is in grave condition after getting trapped between two buses in downtown Vancouver Monday.
-
Paranormal investigators check out old hotel in B.C.'s Okanagan
Paranormal investigators were at a hotel in B.C.'s Okanagan over the weekend, checking for evidence of activity.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police incident closes downtown street
A witness tells CTV News that a Victoria police officer was trying to remove someone from a vehicle when the officer was struck and pinned between the car and a dumpster.
-
Newest BC Ferries hybrid vessel arrives in Victoria
Another hybrid-powered BC Ferries vessel has arrived in Victoria for final inspections.
-
'She never calls in sick': Victoria restaurant adds robot server to staff
If you're eating out at a restaurant and the server is robotic, that's not usually a good thing.
Atlantic
-
Halifax mayor says rowdy university partiers lacked common sense in light of COVID-19
Dalhousie University students who attended a massive party that violated COVID-19 protocols should use more common sense -- and stay away from classes for one week and get tested, authorities say.
-
New Brunswick reports record 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, active cases rise to 650
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a single-day record 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 650.
-
DNA evidence ties blood of alleged jail-beating victim to clothing of N.S. inmates
Prosecutors in the trial of inmates accused of attempting to murder a prisoner in his Nova Scotia jail cell have entered DNA evidence linking the victim's blood to three of the alleged assailants' clothing.
Toronto
-
Detective who solved Holly Jones murder reveals what sharp-eyed officers noticed in killer's apartment
A lead detective on the 2003 Holly Jones kidnapping and murder says there were four things that made police immediately suspect he was killer when they knocked on his door for a DNA sample.
-
Remote desktop takeover scam tricking people into giving up personal details. Here's how to avoid it
Police in Ontario are warning people about an ongoing 'remote desktop takeover' scam that is leading to hackers being able to access your personal information and steal money.
-
Ontario reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for third straight day, 7-day average continues to drop
For the third day in a row Ontario has reported fewer than 700 new COVID-19 infections as the seven-day average of daily cases continues to drop.
Ottawa
-
LRT train car had problems hours before Aug. 8 derailment: TSB
A new report by Canada’s transportation watchdog says the LRT train car that derailed just outside Tunney's Pasture Station on Aug. 8 likely experienced problems several hours earlier.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa down on Monday
Ottawa Public Health says another 48 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of active cases is down.
-
Senior Montreal transit official taking OC Transpo top job
Renée Amilcar, the executive director of bus services for the Société de Transports Montréal, will take over as the general manager of transit services on Oct. 18.
Montreal
-
Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
-
Quebec adds 519 new COVID-19 cases, patients in ICU rise by 5
Quebec is reporting 519 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, more than 72 per cent of which were among unvaccinated people.
-
Quebec announces free consultation service for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence
The Quebec government has announced a free consultation service for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence in the province.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 14 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
-
Tickets, fines issued at large Guelph gathering on Homecoming weekend
Tickets and fines were handed out at a large gathering in Guelph over Homecoming weekend.
-
Crash shuts down roads in Waterloo; power outage in area
Two roads in Waterloo have been partially shut down due to a crash, as Waterloo North Hydro is reporting a power outage in the area as well.
Northern Ontario
-
39 miners stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont.
At least 39 people are stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., Monday, CTV News has learned.
-
North Bay students asked to make amends for anti-Semitism: school board
More fallout following the disturbing video that was circulating social media showing a group of students displaying anti-Semitic behaviour on the field at a North Bay school.
-
Suspicious vehicle fire in Lively under investigation
Sudbury police and fire crews were called to the scene of what has been deemed a suspicious fire on Sixth Avenue in Lively early Sunday morning. An investigation is underway.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'We are entering our fourth wave now': 93 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday
Health officials in Manitoba announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province says the fourth wave of the pandemic is now underway.
-
RCMP searching for two suspects involved in serious Portage la Prairie assault
Manitoba RCMP are asking the public for help in trying to find two suspects connected to a serious assault in Portage la Prairie.
-
Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
Regina
-
7-year-old Sask. girl safely located after overnight search
A missing seven-year-old girl has been found safe following a search that went late into the night.
-
Mask protocols in Sask. long-term care homes expanded
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has expanded its mandatory masking protocols in long-term care homes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
-
Federal government prepared to help Saskatchewan battle COVID-19 fourth wave
The federal government is prepared to help Saskatchewan battle its fourth wave of COVID-19.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP charge youth with murder in woman's death
RCMP have charged a youth with first degree murder in the death of a woman in Choiceland, Sask.
-
The inspiration behind a Saskatoon woman's Truth and Reconciliation Day shirt design
Shelby Omani is Saskatoon’s latest t-shirt designer, and the product she helped to design has been flying off the shelves.
-
7-year-old Sask. girl safely located after overnight search
A missing seven-year-old girl has been found safe following a search that went late into the night.