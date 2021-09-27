Mount Royal University will remain open on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Mount Royal University stands alone amongst Calgary's largest post-secondary institutions as the only one that will be open for classes on Thursday, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

This year marks the first time the statutory holiday has ever been held.

The federal government established it as a way to honour the children lost at -- and the survivors of – residential schools, as well as their families and communities.

"Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process," a statement on the federal government's website says.

Now, both the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day are held on Sept. 30.

It's in place for all federal employees and federally regulated workplaces.

In Calgary, The University of Calgary, SAIT and Bow Valley College will all be closed to observe the holiday, as will the University of Lethbridge.

MRU will remain open, but said in a statement to CTV News it is "creating and coordinating many meaningful activities for the whole campus community to participate in."

MRU said the day will still be used as "an opportunity for us all to acknowledge, reflect and learn about the history and pain of residential schools and to consider how we can advance reconciliation in our lives and work."

Instead, MRU will hold a Journey to Indigenization, a series of activities taking place leading up to and continuing on after Sept. 30.

A complete list of activities is available on MRU's website.

"On Sept. 30, everyone is encouraged to wear orange as a way to support the education of residential schools in Canada and honour the loss of First Nation, Inuit and Métis children who didn’t make it home," MRU said.

The university will be selling orange Every Child Matters T-shirts at the Cougars Campus Store, with proceeds going to the Orange Shirt Society and the Indigenous Student Emergency Fund.

To commemorate Orange Shirt Day, MRU will light the campus in orange.

MRU will also be lowering flags to half-mast on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Sisters in Spirit Day (Oct. 4) to "acknowledge and honour the lives lost through residential schools and the missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people."

Though they will be closed on Sept. 30, SAIT and the U of C will still be hosting Orange Shirt Day events virtually.