Mounties tracking armed suspects near Didsbury, Alta.

A shelter-in-place order was put into effect for rural residents near Didsbury, Alta., on Friday after police say a man and a woman were roaming the area armed with guns.

At 7:45 a.m., Didsbury RCMP said two suspects were spotted west of Carstairs.

Officials said the man and woman were on foot.

"RCMP are asking residents residing between Township Road 302 and Highway 580 and between Range Road 15 and Range Road 20 to shelter in place, lock your doors, and call 911 with any sightings of suspicious persons."

RCMP will share further details when they are available.