Mpox risk remains 'low' in Alberta with 7 cases reported this year: AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says the risk of contracting mpox in the province remains low, with seven cases reported in 2024.
In an emailed statement Wednesday, AHS said the seven cases reported include two in July and zero in August to date. The province recorded three mpox cases last year and 44 in 2022.
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global health emergency, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.
Officials in Toronto reported a spike in mpox cases on Tuesday, urging eligible residents to get vaccinated.
Toronto Public Health said it confirmed 93 cases as of July 31. The city’s case count stood at 21 this time last year.
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says there have been no cases in this country of the more serious type of the mpox virus found in Congo and neighbouring countries.
The agency says it is monitoring an increase in mpox cases of a milder type in Ontario.
Canada was among the countries affected by a global outbreak of mpox in 2022-23. Between May 19, 2022, and December 31, 2023, there were 1,541 mpox cases reported in Canada, according to PHAC.
There were no mpox-related deaths during the 2022-23 outbreak in Canada.
What is mpox?
Mpox – formerly known as monkeypox – is a rare pox-like disease that can be spread and acquired by humans through contact with body fluids, according to AHS.
Symptoms can develop five to 21 days after exposure to the virus and can include:
- Fever;
- Chills;
- Swollen lymph nodes;
- Headache;
- Muscle pain;
- Joint pain;
- Back pain; and
- Exhaustion.
A rash can also develop within one to three days after the fever starts, which may start on the face and spread over the body.
Eligible Albertans 18 years and older can get the mpox vaccine. Visit the province’s website for information about eligibility.
Call HealthLink at 811, or contact your health-care provider if you think you may have mpox.
With files from The Canadian Press and Reuters
Dominic Cardy officially launches new federal political party
Independent New Brunswick MLA Dominic Cardy officially launched a new centrist federal political party, aiming to win the support of disillusioned Liberal and Conservative voters.
What you need to know about COVID rapid test kits
With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.
WATCH U.S. judge hands defendant 558 days in jail for profanity-laced tirade
Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson sentenced a man to 558 days in jail for contempt after the defendant's profanity-laced tirade.
WHO declares mpox a global public health emergency for second time in two years
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.
WestJet says flight cancellations post-hailstorm to continue for 'foreseeable future'
WestJet says it will be issuing flight cancellations 'for the foreseeable future' after planes were damaged by a Calgary hailstorm last week, upending travel plans for thousands of passengers.
'We just want to know what's going on': Family of Toronto-area man missing in Greece for more than a month seeks answers
Relatives of a Mississauga man say they’re 'desperate for answers' after their loved one went missing in Greece more than a month ago.
Tree that killed 19-year-old B.C. firefighter was flagged as dangerous before it fell: WorkSafeBC
Firefighters who were working alongside a 19-year-old woman who was killed when a burning tree fell on her last summer in British Columbia had expressed grave concerns about the large cedar before it fell.
Parks Canada says visitors no longer welcome when Jasper residents return on Friday
The Jasper re-entry on Friday will now be for residents only, Parks Canada has announced.
'I am disgusted as any Canadian': Immigration minister looking into revoking terror suspect's citizenship
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he plans to look into whether the man accused of plotting a terror attack in Toronto should have his Canadian citizenship revoked.
