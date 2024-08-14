Mpox risk remains 'low' in Alberta with 7 cases reported this year: AHS

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says the risk of contracting mpox in the province remains low, with seven cases reported in 2024.

In an emailed statement Wednesday, AHS said the seven cases reported include two in July and zero in August to date. The province recorded three mpox cases last year and 44 in 2022.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global health emergency, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.

Officials in Toronto reported a spike in mpox cases on Tuesday, urging eligible residents to get vaccinated.

Toronto Public Health said it confirmed 93 cases as of July 31. The city’s case count stood at 21 this time last year.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) says there have been no cases in this country of the more serious type of the mpox virus found in Congo and neighbouring countries.

The agency says it is monitoring an increase in mpox cases of a milder type in Ontario.

Canada was among the countries affected by a global outbreak of mpox in 2022-23. Between May 19, 2022, and December 31, 2023, there were 1,541 mpox cases reported in Canada, according to PHAC.

There were no mpox-related deaths during the 2022-23 outbreak in Canada.

What is mpox?

Mpox – formerly known as monkeypox – is a rare pox-like disease that can be spread and acquired by humans through contact with body fluids, according to AHS.

Symptoms can develop five to 21 days after exposure to the virus and can include:

Fever;

Chills;

Swollen lymph nodes;

Headache;

Muscle pain;

Joint pain;

Back pain; and

Exhaustion.

A rash can also develop within one to three days after the fever starts, which may start on the face and spread over the body.

Eligible Albertans 18 years and older can get the mpox vaccine. Visit the province’s website for information about eligibility.

Call HealthLink at 811, or contact your health-care provider if you think you may have mpox.

With files from The Canadian Press and Reuters