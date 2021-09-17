MRU, U of C, SAIT return to in-person classes on Monday

CALGARY -

Students will return to in-person classes at Mount Royal University on Monday, officials announced.

MRU, along with the University of Calgary and SAIT, moved all students and staff to online learning earlier this week after the province renewed its state of public health emergency.

In order to return to the MRU campus, students and employees must meet the requirements of the province's Restrictions Exemption Program, which includes:

Students and employees must have declared their vaccination status as partially or fully vaccinated;

If unvaccinated or undeclared, students and employees are required to participate in the campus rapid testing program;

All students, faculty and staff who have attested that they are vaccinated will be required to provide proof of vaccination and verification, starting on Monday, Sept. 20, and;

Follow all of Mount Royal’s existing health measures.

U of C officials said Thursday students will return to in-person classes on Monday and will need to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. U of C officials also said as of Jan. 1, 2022, only fully-vaccinated people will be allowed to access the campus.

In an email to students and staff on Thursday evening, SAIT officials said in-person classes will resume on Monday and staff and students will need to provide proof of being fully vaccinated or have a negative test done within 72 hours, "each time they visit campus, at their own expense."