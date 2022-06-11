Multi-vehicle crash sends 2 people to hospital
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive near Deerfoot Trail on Saturday morning, an incident that has affected traffic in the area.
According to a social media post from the City of Calgary, the crash occurred at approximately 5 a.m. on the section of Memorial Drive that crosses over Deerfoot Trail.
Officials say the westbound lanes of the road are closed for the time being and there is no access to the eastbound lanes of Memorial for drivers heading south on Deerfoot.
EMS confirm to CTV News that two adults, a woman and a man, were taken to Foothills Medical Centre from the scene.
Officials say the woman was in serious but stable condition while the man was in serious and potentially life-threatening condition at the time.
There is no update on their conditions at this time.
