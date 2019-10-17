CALGARY -- Lethbridge police have made a number of arrests in regards to an armed robbery Wednesday night at the Superlodge Hotel.

The incident in question took place Wednesday, on the 2200 block of Seventh Avenue South, shortly before police responded to a report that a 28-year-old man had been robbed in his room at gunpoint.

According to the victim, two males, one armed with a gun, entered and demanded money and property, before departing in a vehicle with a duffle bag containing a phone, a wallet, clothes and vaping gear.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect’s vehicle was discovered along the 4000 block of 43rd Street South.

Police followed the suspects to the exhibition grounds, where they arrested two men and three women.

A search of one of the men revealed property belonging to the robbery victim.

Thursday morning, after obtaining a warrant, a search of the house on 43rd Street was conducted.

Two women voluntarily exited the home, and one was charged with breach of conditions. The other was released without charges.

During the search, police recovered some other evidence related to the robbery. It’s believed the victim and suspects were known to each other, and the robbery was a targeted incident related to the drug trade.

The investigation is ongoing, with charges pending.