Multiple people stabbed during northwest Calgary home invasion

    Multiple people were stabbed during a violent home invasion in northwest Calgary Wednesday night.

    Emergency crews were called to a home in the 2800 block of Capital Hill Crescent NW around 9:00 p.m.

    According to police, three people were assaulted after unknown assailants entered the home.

    EMS took three people to Foothills Medical Centre, with one victim in serious, but stable condition.

    Police said multiple people were inside the home when the invasion happened.

    The investigation is ongoing, with police noting it may have been targeted.

    No arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions are available.

