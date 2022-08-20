Municipalities continue to bash provincial police force proposal
More municipalities are speaking out against the government's plan to eventually replace the RCMP with a provincial police force.
The idea has been drawing criticism since it was first proposed, but recent talk of further changing the policing model is attracting even more ire across Alberta Saturday.
"I just have a lot of worry that it's going to be much more expensive than they believe themselves," Strathmore mayor Pat Fule said. "We've worked really hard with our detachment, and we have a really solid group of officers. Why would we want a change?"
The province proposed a plan this week that would add more officers to rural and remote communities. It also revealed a new report showing the potential advantages of a shift, pointing to successes in both Quebec and Ontario.
The government is convinced it can increase service levels and personalize policing by moving to an Alberta-only force.
Experts still have their doubts.
"The assumption that most of these officers would stay if they were given the opportunity, I think has to be tested out," said Doug King, Mount Royal University justice studies professor. "Retaining these people for a (supposed) lower salary will be a tall task."
While staffing levels have been talked about at length, the cost is still the focus of most pundits.
A move away from the RCMP would jeopardize roughly $170 million annually in federal funding.
Kickstarting the project would also carry a hefty fee. A report released in October by PricewaterhouseCoopers suggests the price tag to transition away from the RCMP would be about $366 million initially, with annual costs of around $734 million.
Justice Minister Tyler Shandro called funding a "red herring" on Tuesday while pitching the idea.
King sees it differently.
"They've said to municipalities that they won't pay anything more," he told CTV News. "So either (officer) salaries will be lower, or big cities will have to pay. There's a lot of wishful thinking going on."
The Rural Municipalities of Alberta have previously opposed the proposal to move away from the RCMP.
"Based on the arguments provided by the province so far, there's simply no evidence that a switch to a provincial police service will be worth the cost and disruption," reads a letter sent by the group to Shandro in April.
And the mayor of Nanton also threw her hat in the RCMP ring this week, tweeting that rural leaders do not want an Alberta police force.
No final decisions have been made.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I was very uncomfortable': Muslim family told they couldn't swim at Manitoba waterpark due to burkini
A Winnipeg family is looking to raise awareness about burkinis after an incident at a Manitoba water park during which they were told they couldn't enter the pool because of what they were wearing.
12 people suffered minor injuries after Toronto Island ferry collides with dock
An investigation is now underway after a Toronto Island ferry struck the dock at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on Saturday afternoon, leaving a dozen people injured, including two children.
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF
Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance.
'Cheat meals' linked to eating disorders in young adults, Canadian study finds
Young adults are more prone to developing an eating disorder if they engage in 'cheat meals' that stray from their 'restrictive' eating habits, a recent Canadian study has found.
Study finds people with COVID-19 remain infectious five days after first symptoms
A new study out of the U.K. has revealed most people who test positive for COVID-19 remain infectious after five days from their first sight of symptoms.
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
As fall COVID-19 surge looms, is it worth waiting for an Omicron-tailored vaccine?
Anticipation is mounting for Canada to approve an updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine as fall threatens to usher in a new wave of infections. Here's a look at what we know about Omicron-tailored vaccines, and how they could factor into a fall wave.
How often do partners use each other's razors? Survey reveals Canadian shaving habits
A recent survey is offering new insights into the shaving behaviours of Canadian men and women.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Ski Club needs $800K, then $3.5M from city to continue operations
The Edmonton Ski Club is looking for the city's support in a pair of multi-year funding asks to help keep the facility afloat as it modernizes its infrastructure.
-
'It's woefully inadequate': Calls to add traffic lights to southwest Edmonton intersection
Southwest Edmonton residents are pushing the city to install traffic lights at a busy intersection many have believed to be unsafe for years.
-
Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF
Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance.
Vancouver
-
Ambulances sitting empty across Lower Mainland this weekend, paramedics warn
Paramedics in B.C. are warning people living in the province's most populous region to brace for the impact of unstaffed ambulances over the weekend.
-
'Me too clause' could make for a 'bumpy ride' in B.C. union negotiations
With B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch workers on strike, orders to private liquor stores, bars and restaurants across the province have come to a screeching halt.
-
112th edition of the PNE Fair kicks off in Vancouver
The 112th edition of the PNE Fair is officially underway in East Vancouver. Thousand rolled through the gates Saturday, eager to return after COVID-19 restrictions kept many away the past two years.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
With new nurses on the way, N.B. hospital hopes to expand ER hours
On Thursday, Horizon Health interim president and CEO Margaret Melanson said five new registered nurses have been hired to work at the hospital, thanks to a recruitment partnership with the Sackville community.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
Vancouver Island
-
New faces in downtown Victoria may have been pushed out of Vancouver tent city, outreach groups say
Outreach workers in Victoria say the ongoing efforts to dismantle a tent city in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside may be having ripple effects on the Island.
-
B.C. senior celebrates 80th birthday by in-line skating 350 kilometres in costume
Sonya Bardati celebrated her 80th birthday by skating from Port Hardy to Parksville on Vancouver Island over seven days — more than 350 kilometres.
-
Nurse who fled Canada after conviction for assaulting patients in B.C. care home disciplined by college
A man who fled Canada after being convicted of assaulting three vulnerable patients with dementia while working as a nurse in a B.C. care home was found to have committed professional misconduct, according to a disciplinary decision.
Toronto
-
Man dies after stabbing in Scarborough building
A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the lobby of a building in Scarborough Saturday morning, Toronto police say.
-
12 people suffered minor injuries after Toronto Island ferry collides with dock
An investigation is now underway after a Toronto Island ferry struck the dock at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on Saturday afternoon, leaving a dozen people injured, including two children.
-
Ontario man makes history crossing all five Great Lakes
A Toronto-born man has crossed all five Great Lakes in one summer on a paddleboard.
Montreal
-
16-year-old boy shot, seriously injured in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough
A 16-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured Saturday evening in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
-
Quebec rights commission probes after two children orphaned in suspected homicide
Quebec's human rights commission says it is opening an investigation after two children were orphaned following what police suspect was the killing of their mother by their father.
-
Montrealers gawk at mysterious light in night sky (psst, it's probably satellites)
Quebecers were left awestruck Friday night as many witnessed what appeared to be an illuminated line soaring through the night sky.
Ottawa
-
'I don't really know what's happening next': TUPOC director says eviction notice for Ottawa church is invalid
Members of The United People of Canada say an eviction notice is "invalid" and all rent obligations have been met, as the group continues to stay inside at church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood
-
Bright light spotted moving across night sky over Ottawa
Gary Boyle, the Backyard Astronomer, tells CTV News Ottawa the bright line of light moving across the sky was a Starlink train. The Starlink train is a chain of satellites launched by SpaceX.
-
Inclusive Rugby tournament pushing barriers in Ottawa
On the fields in Ottawa's east end, a major rugby tournament is aiming for more than just tries; it is breaking down barriers and proving inclusivity should be a core tenant of sport.
Kitchener
-
Migrant worker’s death prompts advocacy calls for better treatment
Working conditions of migrant farm workers have come into focus following the death of a migrant worker while operating heavy equipment at a southern Ontario farm last week.
-
-
Five injured after stabbing incident in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a Friday disturbance in Waterloo that sent five people to hospital with stab wounds.
Saskatoon
-
'It’s children who are dying': Residents from Ahtahkakoop speak out about recent deaths
Parents from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation want leadership to address the drug and gang problems plaguing the community.
-
'This is his happy place': Golf course superintendent marks 50 years at Riverside Golf and Country Club
A longtime employee of one of Canada’s best golf courses is being recognized for a special milestone.
-
Sask. plane crash legend focus of new book
A Saskatchewan legend involving a 1959 northern Saskatchewan plane crash is being uncovered in a new book.
Northern Ontario
-
'They're not alone': police officers, armed forces members ride for mental health support
Across the country Saturday, police officers and their allies are strapping their helmets on, mounting their bikes and riding to support mental health initiatives for veterans, first responders and their families through Wounded Warriors Canada. The North Bay Police Service formed an agreement with Wounded Warriors Canada last year to hold its first ride to provide mental health support.
-
Sudbury man charged with luring a child
A Sudbury man is facing charges related to online child luring after an Ontario Provincial Police investigation.
-
Mystery tour features emerging musicians
The Up Here Festival is in full swing this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'I was very uncomfortable': Muslim family told they couldn't swim at Manitoba waterpark due to burkini
A Winnipeg family is looking to raise awareness about burkinis after an incident at a Manitoba water park during which they were told they couldn't enter the pool because of what they were wearing.
-
More names added to Manitoba memorial honouring victims of drunk driving
Two new names have been added to a monument honouring the lives lost as a result of impaired driving in Manitoba.
-
Street murals aim to slow down traffic along bike routes: City
The City of Winnipeg is adding a splash of colour to its summer bike routes, hiring artists to paint 20 street murals along four neighbourhood streets across the city.
Regina
-
'An extraordinary officer': Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park unveiled in Indian Head
After nearly one year of fundraising, design, and construction, over 500 community members gathered for the grand opening of the Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park in Indian Head.
-
Both franchise quarterbacks exit game in Lions win over Saskatchewan
The B.C. Lions 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium proved to be a costly one.
-
Northern, southwestern Sask. under heat warnings: Environment Canada
Large portions of northern Saskatchewan as well as the southwest corner of the province were put under heat warnings for the weekend.