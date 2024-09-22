Musical adaptation of Beetlejuice coming to Calgary

Beetlejuice is coming to Calgary.

Tickets for the musical adaptation of the 1988 smash hit film go on sale Monday for performances between Jan. 7-15, 2025.,

Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, an odd teenage girl whose life is transformed when she meets a recently-deceased couple and a sarcastic demon.

Irreverent, snarky and over-the-top, Beetlejuice is unlike any other musical you’re likely to see this year – and it arrives just as the film’s sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theatres racking up big box-office numbers.

Beetlejuice the musical opened on Broadway in 2019 and received eight Tony nominations. The Tony Awards performance by the Beetlejuice cast has been viewed close to four million times, more than any other song performed that night – it was one of the first great TikTok musical sensations.

The original cast recording has over 250 million streams in the U.S. and 760 million streams around the world, making it one of the top 10 most-streamed Broadway cast albums of the decade.

For tickets and info, go here.