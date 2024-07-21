Muslim community gets sneak peek at construction of new Islamic Centre in south Calgary

The city's Muslim community received an update about the construction of a major Islamic Centre now under construction in the south part of the city this weekend.

They hosted a barbeque Saturday on the site of the construction of the Islamic Centre of South Calgary Masjid Project, offering guests a sneak peek of the work-in-progress.

"This project is a dream of this community," ICSC Vice-President Muhammad Asim said. "There is no place to gather in the south of the city."

The group purchased the land 15 years ago, and have endured many "roadblocks," Asim said, but were finally able to break ground on the $12 million project in March. The group hopes to complete the project by 2027.

Asim said that as Calgary's population continues to grow, so too does its Muslim population, creating increased demand for gathering places.

"We want the community to have trust," Asim said, "So they can donate more and we can complete it."

To donate or to learn more about the project, go here.

Islamic Centre of South Calgary Vice-President Muhammad Asim said the project hopes to complete Stage 1 by the end of summer.