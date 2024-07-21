CALGARY
Calgary

    • Muslim community gets sneak peek at construction of new Islamic Centre in south Calgary

    The group hopes to complete the Islamic Centre of South Calgary in 2027. (Photo: icsouthcalgary.com) The group hopes to complete the Islamic Centre of South Calgary in 2027. (Photo: icsouthcalgary.com)
    Share

    The city's Muslim community received an update about the construction of a major Islamic Centre now under construction in the south part of the city this weekend.

    They hosted a barbeque Saturday on the site of the construction of the Islamic Centre of South Calgary Masjid Project, offering guests a sneak peek of the work-in-progress.

    "This project is a dream of this community,"  ICSC Vice-President Muhammad Asim said. "There is no place to gather in the south of the city."

    The group purchased the land 15 years ago, and have endured many "roadblocks," Asim said, but were finally able to break ground on the $12 million project in March. The group hopes to complete the project by 2027.

    Asim said that as Calgary's population continues to grow, so too does its Muslim population, creating increased demand for gathering places.

    "We want the community to have trust," Asim said, "So they can donate more and we can complete it."

    To donate or to learn more about the project, go here.

    Islamic Centre of South Calgary Vice-President Muhammad Asim said the project hopes to complete Stage 1 by the end of summer.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING NEWS

    BREAKING NEWS Joe Biden drops out of 2024 race, endorses Kamala Harris to be Democratic nominee

    U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for re-election after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News