Nanton RCMP are investigating a pair of break-and-enters that took place at the maintenance shop of the Nanton Golf Course.

Sometime overnight on May 22, unknown suspects broke into the shop and stole three turf reels.

On May 29, someone broke in and stole two more turf reels.

Police say the total loss is approximately $50,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanton RCMP at 403-646-5722. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.