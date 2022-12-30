Nanton RCMP investigating stabbing spree that left 1 dead

NANTON, Alta. -

Residents of Nanton are still reeling from a stabbing that took place in the town earlier this week that left one woman dead and three others injured.

The attack happened Tuesday evening in a residence in the area of 21 Street in Nanton.

A 54-year-old woman from Nanton was found dead at the scene while a 32-year-old woman and two men aged 55 and 36 were injured.

Those that were injured were taken to hospital.

It was shocking for a town of just over 2,100 people located south of Calgary at the junction of Hightway 2 and Highway 533.

“It was generally a very surprising event for a community of Nanton’s size and character” said Nanton CAO Neil Smith. “We’re generally a very safe community. So, there will be some surprise and shock at these events.”

Nanton resident Ryan Kelly Sutherland, 45, was arrested and charged with the attack.

Sutherland was also injured at the scene and transported to hospital along with the others who were injured.

He faces one count of second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of failure to comply with release conditions.

Police are continuing to investigate and piece together what happened that night.

According to Alberta RCMP spokesperson Troy Savinkoff, the incident was not a random attack.

“All parties at the residence knew each other," Savinkoff said. "We’re still investigating the nature of those relationships. But what exactly took place is still under investigation."

This type of crime rarely happens in Nanton and was a surprise to residents and RCMP alike.

Despite the violent crime however, residents of the town say they are still not concerned about community safety.

Neil said, “There’s a general impression that it’s a one-off, an unusual event, a tragic event nonetheless. We know we live in a fairly safe part of southern Alberta.”

Sutherland has been remanded into custody and has a court date set for January 4th at Fort Macleod Provincial Court.