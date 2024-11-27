Natural gas to blame for Mahogany house explosion, officials say

The Calgary Fire Department says it's yet to complete a full investigation into an explosion and fire at a home in Mahogany last week, but believes natural gas was to blame.

Carol Henke, public information officer with the CFD, told CTV News Wednesday that natural gas built up inside the end unit in the townhouse complex.

"Once the gas reached an ignition source, which we believe to be the furnace, the explosion occurred," Henke said in a statement.

Following the explosion, the gas line was ruptured, which fed the ensuing fire that destroyed the home.

At 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to 167 Mahogany Gardens S.E. for reports of a fire.

Firefighters found the end unit on a row of eight townhomes on fire. The flames were extinguished, but the home was destroyed.

Four people were hurt in the incident, including two firefighters.

Residents reported smelling gas at the scene following the explosion.

Henke says the source of the natural gas hasn't been determined.

"Typically, this is a result of a damaged gas line but that is also for ATCO to figure out."