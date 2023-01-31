Nature Conservancy of Canada acquires land for conservation near Waterton Lakes National Park

The newly acquired land will act as a wildlife corridor, allowing wildlife such as elk, bears and deer to move more safely around the region. The newly acquired land will act as a wildlife corridor, allowing wildlife such as elk, bears and deer to move more safely around the region.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina