Nature Conservancy of Canada releases action plan to protect Prairie grasslands

The historic ranching landscape of the Porcupine Hills is shown about 35 kilometers southwest of Claresholm, Alta., on Aug.28, 2010. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS) The historic ranching landscape of the Porcupine Hills is shown about 35 kilometers southwest of Claresholm, Alta., on Aug.28, 2010. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

  • WEATHER WARNING

    WEATHER WARNING | Smog warning in effect in Montreal due to Quebec wildfires

    Air quality remains a concern in regions throughout Quebec, including the Greater Montreal area which is currently under a smog warning. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued smog warnings for the Greater Montreal Area, and special air quality statements are in effect for large portions of the province due to the growing number of forest fires.

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina