Nature Conservancy of Canada releases action plan to protect Prairie grasslands
The Nature Conservancy of Canada has announced a plan to protect iconic Prairie grasslands, considered one of the most endangered and least protected ecosystems in the country.
The plan aims to raise $500 million by 2030 to conserve more than 5,000 square kilometres - about six times the size of Calgary - in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
“What we're trying to do is accelerate the rate of conservation in the Prairie Provinces, specifically in the grasslands,” Jeremy Hogan, the non-profit organization's director of prairie grassland conservation, said in an interview.
“They are Canada's most endangered ecosystem. There's only about 18 per cent left of the Great Plains Prairie grasslands in Canada and we continue to lose about (600 square kilometres) a year.”
Grasslands, he said, are often converted to fields for growing crops or taken over by expanding cities and towns.
But he calls them an “unsung hero” for the environment.
“They provide a lot of what we call ecosystem services,” he said. “So, they provide a lot of benefit to everyday Canadians' lives, even if you don't live or work in the grasslands.”
They store and filter water, preventing both floods and droughts. They improve water quality. They keep soil in place, because of extensive root networks, so there's less erosion along lakes and rivers.
Hogan said grasslands also are important for reducing the effects of climate change.
“The carbon storage in grasslands is incredible and it's all stored securely underground,” he said. “So, when you get these kinds of fires like the ones that are happening in Alberta right now, carbon stored in the grasslands isn't threatened by those fires like carbon stored in forests.”
Across Alberta, wildfires have already scorched more than 10,000 square kilometres of forest this year.
Horgan said grasslands can also be an economic benefit for local communities and are essential to food security.
“A lot of the grasslands that are intact today are working ranches,” he said. “So, the grasslands are operated as cattle operations. As long as the cattle are grazed sustainably, it's actually a mutually beneficial relationship.
“It requires a little bit of disturbance from grazing animals to maintain range health â€¦ and then on the flip side of that is a healthy sustainable grazing operation leads to more nutritious forage for cattle. So, it's actually a win-win for ranchers and the environment.”
Duane Thompson, chairman of the environment committee with the Canadian Cattle Association, said in a statement that farmers and ranchers are proud of their role in managing and protecting the at-risk ecosystems. They are often involved in nature conservancy projects to protect grasslands.
Outside of Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta, a 16.5 square kilometre property known as The Yarrow has been conserved after a $6.9-million fundraising campaign. It features grasslands, wetlands, creeks, mixed forests and includes 27 wildlife species.
The organization now wants to protect grasslands in the Cypress Uplands Natural Area in southwestern Saskatchewan. They rise more than 600 metres, the highest elevation east of the Canadian Rockies, and are home to pronghorn, deer, elk and cougars. The area also has the highest diversity of birds, including burrowing owl, common nighthawk and ferruginous hawk, in that province.
East of Brandon, the nature conservancy has also secured its largest-ever conservation agreement in Manitoba. The 21 Farms project, which is 4.5 square kilometres, boasts mixed-grass prairie, as well as sandhill prairie and sandhill forest, and is home to the Sprague's pipit and a large Sharp-tail grouse lek.
“That's one of the cool points about the Prairie grasslands,” said Hogan. “It's not just this one block of grass. It's very, very diverse west to east and changes with different topography and soil type.”
The action plan, he said, hopes to raise money to continue protecting those types of areas across all three provinces before they disappear.
“It's not too late to act, but we're getting there,” said Hogan. “The fact that there is only 18 per cent left is a very real and dangerous thing to grasslands. Once you reach a certain point, there's no going back.
“What is left is worth protecting and it's worth protecting urgently.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Harry a no-show on first day of court showdown with British tabloid publisher
Prince Harry's phone hacking trial against the publisher of the Daily Mirror kicked off Monday without him present -- and the judge was not happy.
Depression, living in a disadvantaged neighbourhood may lead to faster aging: study
A new Canadian-led study has found that feeling depressed, along with living in a disadvantaged neighbourhood, may lead to premature aging.
What about Kristen, Leslie's rights, asks lawyer for Bernardo victims after transfer
Paul Bernardo should be returned to a maximum-security prison, the lawyer representing the families of his young murder victims said as he called on the Correctional Service of Canada to be more transparent about what led to his transfer to a medium-security facility in the first place.
Trudeau and ministers to provide update as wildfires burn in multiple provinces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to provide an update on the wildfires that have forced thousands of people from their homes and caused widespread property damage in several provinces.
Here's how 'code-switching' can hurt Black, Indigenous people in Canada
In a dominant white culture some Black, Indigenous and racialized people are 'code-switching' which could harm their mental health, one expert says.
Watchdog's relations with spy community 'particularly strained' over last year
Newly released documents say the intelligence community's relationship with its key watchdog has been particularly strained over the last year due to a 'level of resistance' to scrutiny.
U.S. beats Canada 6-1, nets World Para hockey gold
Special teams played a difference on Sunday night as the United States scored two short-handed goals en route to a 6-1 victory over Canada in the World Para Hockey Championship gold-medal game.
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
5 things to know for Monday, June 5, 2023
Prince Harry's a no-show in court, police in Quebec identify a victim of a tragic fishing incident, and federal officials to provide a wildfires update.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton teen missing after being swept away in North Saskatchewan River: police
A 14-year-old swimmer is believed to have been caught in a current and swept downstream in the North Saskatchewan River.
-
Trudeau and ministers to provide update as wildfires burn in multiple provinces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to provide an update on the wildfires that have forced thousands of people from their homes and caused widespread property damage in several provinces.
-
Wildfire situation improving, Alberta no longer in state of emergency
Alberta is no longer under a provincial state of emergency.
Vancouver
-
Large search held for missing 23-year-old man on Granville Island
The family of a missing 23-year-old man held a large search party on Granville Island Sunday afternoon.
-
'I can’t think of a better location': Advocates want Yaletown overdose prevention site to remain
People who use drugs and advocates are vocalizing their support of a downtown overdose prevention site in response to some residents — and a prominent developer — who no longer want it in their backyard.
-
Vancouver boy paying it forward after surviving the fight of his life
Nick Cannon is gearing up for a running race to support a cause close to his heart.
Atlantic
-
Uncertainty remains for Halifax-area evacuees as wildfire 100 per cent contained
A wildfire that tore through homes and businesses in the Halifax area is 100 per cent contained, but a historic fire in southwestern Nova Scotia remains out of control.
-
Nova Scotians' personal information stolen in global security breach: province
The Nova Scotia government says it is investigating the theft of personal information stolen through a global privacy breach to a third-party file transfer system the province was using.
-
One person dies, two others in hospital after three-vehicle crash in Springfield, P.E.I.: RCMP
One person has died and two others are in hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision in Springfield, P.E.I.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire near Sayward, B.C. under control, new out-of-control fire found
The wildfire burning on northern Vancouver Island is no longer out-of-control and is instead being held, Coastal Fire Centre says.
-
Blind Paralympian teams up with scent-trailing dog to find missing people
Jessica Tuomela is a swimmer and triathlete, and has been on the podium at the Paralympics, but says the feeling returning a missing person home safely is no comparison.
-
'We drop silver and you find it': Nanaimo silversmiths create treasure hunt on Vancouver Island
Two silversmiths from Nanaimo are hiding their hand-poured silver creations in local parks for people to go out and find.
Toronto
-
Chow continues to grow commanding lead in polls three weeks before mayoral election
Olivia Chow has continued to grow her already commanding lead in the polls with just three weeks left before Toronto’s mayoral election.
-
TTC suspending subway service on section of Line 2 as crews repair mechanical issues
The TTC will be suspending subway service between Warden and Kennedy stations on Line 2 this morning while crews work to fix a mechanical problem.
-
What about Kristen, Leslie's rights, asks lawyer for Bernardo victims after transfer
Paul Bernardo should be returned to a maximum-security prison, the lawyer representing the families of his young murder victims said as he called on the Correctional Service of Canada to be more transparent about what led to his transfer to a medium-security facility in the first place.
Montreal
-
What about Kristen, Leslie's rights, asks lawyer for Bernardo victims after transfer
Paul Bernardo should be returned to a maximum-security prison, the lawyer representing the families of his young murder victims said as he called on the Correctional Service of Canada to be more transparent about what led to his transfer to a medium-security facility in the first place.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Smog warning in effect in Montreal due to Quebec wildfires
Air quality remains a concern in regions throughout Quebec, including the Greater Montreal area which is currently under a smog warning. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued smog warnings for the Greater Montreal Area, and special air quality statements are in effect for large portions of the province due to the growing number of forest fires.
-
Habs sign Cole Caufield to 8-year, $62.8 million extension
The Montreal Canadiens announced Monday that the Habs agreed on terms to an 8-year contract extension with forward Cole Caufield that will pay him an average annual salary of $7.85 million.
Ottawa
-
Evacuation notice issued for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire in the Centennial Lake area was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Garbage discussion set for Ottawa City Hall as city considers 'bag tag' policy
A city of Ottawa committee will hear the public's garbage opinions today, as councillors consider implementing a 'bag tag' program for garbage collection.
-
New this morning
New this morning | Smokey conditions expected in Ottawa on Monday
Environment Canada is warning hazy conditions will become widespread smoke near noon Monday due to wildfires.
Kitchener
-
Fatal fire under investigation in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal fire in Waterloo.
-
Kitchener business owner reeling after intentional fire scorches building
A business owner in Kitchener says he’s feeling defeated after his business caught fire again early Sunday morning.
-
'Uncontained' boa constrictors found during Kitchener traffic stop
Waterloo regional police say two large ‘uncontained’ boa constrictors were found in a vehicle while police were conducting a traffic stop.
Saskatoon
-
Reports outline more shortfalls in Saskatoon city budget
The fiscal situation at city hall will require attention again this week.
-
Saskatoon hockey legend and olympic athlete Emily Clark hosts camp for aspiring, young players
After a long hockey season, most kids are done with the cold rinks by spring. But for the chance to rub shoulders with a locally grown hockey superstar, you dust off the gear and skate in June.
-
Nature Conservancy of Canada releases action plan to protect Prairie grasslands
The Nature Conservancy of Canada has announced a plan to protect iconic Prairie grasslands, considered one of the most endangered and least protected ecosystems in the country.
Northern Ontario
-
Evacuation notice issued for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire in the Centennial Lake area was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
-
Adult victim in Que. fishing incident that killed 4 children identified
Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children. Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
-
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation's capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia, officials said. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region.
Winnipeg
-
Nearly 10,000 people walk in Winnipeg Pride Parade
Sunday saw the largest Pride Parade in Winnipeg’s history.
-
Winnipeg crews respond to early-morning fire in city's North End
An early-morning fire in Winnipeg’s North End on Monday drew a major response from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.
-
Manitoba couple completes Red River cart journey for Ukrainian children
A Manitoba couple has completed a two-week journey by Red River cart to raise money for children in Ukraine.
Regina
-
'Everything has got to be talked about': Advocates march for awareness in 2023 Gutsy Walk in Regina
The 2023 'Gutsy Walk' took place across Canada as well as in Regina, and it was more than just a walk in the park.
-
Heat warnings active for eastern Sask., storm watches persist in the north
Following days of storm activity, much of Saskatchewan is now under heat warnings as temperatures climb to far above seasonal.
-
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.