NCAA ruling big win for hockey players that gives them more options
When University of Calgary Dinosaur goaltender Carl Tetachuk wrapped up his WHL career with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, he only had a couple of choices.
One was to try to land a pro contract. The other was to take the USports route and make the jump to university hockey.
Tetachuk decided to join the Dinos.
Now, thanks to a recent NCAA ruling, the 23-year-old has an appealing third option with NCAA on the prestigious U.S. college circuit.
Starting August 1, 2025, Canadian major junior hockey players will be eligible to participate in the 2025-26 college hockey season.
Tetachuk says if an offer came along he’d have to consider it.
“I’m happy with our team,” Tetachuk said. “I’m happy with the group we have and obviously a great coach (Mark Howell). But if the opportunity came (from the NCAA), I (have some) thinking to do about it.”
Another option
Over at Mount Royal University, forward Justin Lies just started his USports career after a four year stint in the WHL with the Saskatoon Blades.
Lies says he’s already had a couple of NCAA schools reach out to him.
“There’s been attempts to be contacted,” said Lies.
“I haven’t actually been in talks with anyone yet. I’m just trying to focus on my current season and what we’ve got going on here but I’m sure there’s going to be a couple of phone calls in the future coming.”
Other avenues to recruit
Clearly the NCAA ruling is a big win for players. It gives them more options. There’s no doubt USports will lose some players.
Dinos head coach Mark Howell said the team may have to look at other avenues to recruit talent.
“You know there’s some things we’re talking about on the USports side that may help us attract some different players,” he said.
“Top-end guys (who are) maybe out of pro hockey," Howell said. "So we’re looking at a number of different ways but I don’t know if any of us really understand what the landscape is going to look like.”
And that’s probably the hardest thing right now is the not knowing. Recruiting 20-year-olds at the end of their junior hockey eligibility has always been the bread-and-butter for USports.
Cougars head coach Bert Gilling said USports teams may not know the full ramifications of this decision for a few years.
“I think everybody knows that it’s been quite a bit of an earthquake that could really change the landscape of the player pathways and the player development pathways,” he said.
“I think because of the magnitude (of the ruling), it’s probably going to take two to three years to get this all figured out.”
