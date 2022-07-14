NDP calls on Alberta to allow Ukrainian refugees to swap driver's licenses

The Alberta NDP is calling on the province to introduce a reciprocal driver’s license exchange agreement for Ukrainian refugees to ease costs associated with starting over in Canada.

Reciprocal license exchange agreements allow for those eligible to exchange their out-of-country driver’s license for an Alberta driver’s licence as long as requirements are met. Countries eligible include South Korea, Japan and Austria.

Since the war in Ukraine began on Feb. 24, millions of Ukrainians have fled their country, with some settling in Alberta.

Ukrainian refugees are able to exchange driver's licenses in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Newfoundland, but not in Alberta. Lorne Dach, the NDP’s critic for transportation said the UCP government has fallen short of making the transition to a new life easier for refugees.

"The UCP government has failed to act on calls for a reciprocal licence exchange agreement for Ukrainian refugees," Dach said, in a release.

FROM KHARKIV TO ALBERTA

One of those refugees who fled Ukraine is Albert Bronskyi. Bronskyi comes from Kharkiv, which is located very close to the Ukraine-Russia border. He arrived in Calgary on April 2. Although Bronskyi has found a job and financing for a car, he says that getting an Alberta driver's licence is a hardship for him and many other Ukrainian refugees.

"Paying for a car – credit loan and insurance, and then not being allowed to drive it while waiting to drive a road test doesn’t seem fair," he said.

Bronskyi added that taking public transportation is time-consuming and complex.

"There is no bus route for me to use to get to work," he said. "I would have to take the bus, then the LRT, then another bus and then walk. It was one hour to work and one hour back before we had the car."

He reached out to the Alberta government, but has not received a response.

Other calls the NDP are making to the government is to provide free translation services for important documentation, a fee waiver for knowledge and road tests, and for vehicle registration for Alberta residents with CUAET (Ukrainian arrivals), IRCC special measures (Afghanistan) and permanent residents.

In a request for comment about the issue, the UCP government told CTV News via email that it is looking at its options to allow Ukrainians to exchange their licences.

"Consumers also contact the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). The IBC is an association that represents the insurance industry in Alberta and may have information regarding which, if any, of its members recognize Ukrainian driving experience," said Haydn Place, the acting chief of staff for Alberta's Minister of Transportation Prasad Panda.

"Alberta’s government also announced six months of income support for Ukrainian refugees, which will help ease the burden and support them for basic expenses like food, clothing and shelter. Ukrainian parents can also apply for six months of funding to cover the cost of licensed child care through the Child Care Subsidy Program.

"Children must be 12 years old or younger to be eligible. Full details on all supports are available at alberta.ca/Ukraine."

The government also advises refugees to contact the Ukrainian consulate to access their driving record, which can then be forwarded to an insurance representative.