Near-zero visibility prompts advisories for Calgary and area early Friday

Dense fog formed in and around Calgary overnight Thursday, and by Friday morning Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued fog advisories with some communities in southern Alberta experiencing near-zero visibility.

Conditions are expected to improve throughout the morning, however it is possible that fog will develop again early Saturday in many of the same communities.

Foggy conditions as detected on 511 Alberta cameras (Nov. 1, 2024, 7:30 a.m.).

Sunshine will replace fog in Calgary by Friday afternoon, with a daytime high slightly below the seasonal average of 7 C.

This trend in temperatures will continue for the next five days.

On Saturday there is a 40 per cent chance of light snow in Calgary or possibly some mixed precipitation.

If it does move in to southern Alberta, accumulations are expected to be low.