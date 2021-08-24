CALGARY -- As more Alberta businesses announce their policies regarding vaccination policies for staff and customers, the question is being raised of 'How do I prove I've been vaccinated?'

While the decision to permit customers or staff members to enter the premises will remain at the discretion of ownership, there are several ways to provide verification of your COVID-19 immunization status including:

The paperwork provided at the time of vaccination;

A record from your pharmacy; or,

Displaying your Alberta Health Services - MyHealth Records on your phone, providing a screen cap or printing out the information.

Albertans who were vaccinated outside of the province are encouraged to upload their records at Alberta Health Services - Immunization Record Submission for review and verification. According to AHS, the verification process can take upward of three weeks.

Patrons are encouraged to review the policies of, or contact, individual businesses prior to their visit to verify what forms of vaccination proof will be accepted.

Several locations in Calgary have announced their plans to restrict access to only patrons who have been fully vaccinated while some will offer rapid testing of those who have not been immunized. Other businesses will have vaccination policies in place for staff only.

B.C. recently announced a vaccine passport system, without medical or religious exemptions, for non-essential businesses and there are calls in both Ontario and Saskatchewan to follow suit. Quebec has announced plans to introduce its own passport system in September.

On Aug. 11, the federal government announced plans for a digital immunization passport system for certifying the vaccine status of Canadians who travel abroad. The system is slated to begin in the "early fall" and, in addition to the digital copy, will also have an option for a paper copy.