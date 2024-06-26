Neil Young cancels July 20 Calgary concert

Neil Young has just cancelled next month’s Calgary concert.

The Canadian rock legend and his band Crazy Horse were scheduled to perform in the city on July 20.

Young also cancelled an appearance at Ottawa’s Bluesfest scheduled for next month, and a pair of shows scheduled for B.C., because of illness.

Band members fell ill after a recent performance in Detroit and are "still not fully recovered," according to a message posted to Young's website on Wednesday.

"Sadly our great tour will have an unplanned break," the band posted. "We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again."

Ticketmaster says refunds will be automatically issued to ticketholders.

With files from Andrew Weichel