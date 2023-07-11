Net zero electricity grid for Alberta is possible, Wilkinson says

Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson, right, talks with landowner Duane Olson and his dog Bella at the opening of the Michichi Solar project near Drumheller, Alta., Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson, right, talks with landowner Duane Olson and his dog Bella at the opening of the Michichi Solar project near Drumheller, Alta., Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina