Netflix holding open casting call for Indigenous extras Thursday

Netflix is holding a casting call for Indigenous extras Thursday to appear in its new streaming series The Abandons.

Indigenous men, women and children of all ages are welcome to attend the casting call, which will be held at the Stoney Nakoda Resort and Casino between noon and 8 p.m. Thursday.

The casino is located at 888 Nakoda Way, in Kananaskis.

If you can’t attend the casting call, send a photo and contact info to Abaondons.extras@gmail.com.

The Abandons is a western set in the 1850s that stars Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson as two mothers engaged in a bloody feud.

Actor Gillian Anderson poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards, on Nov 30, 2014 in Central London. Anderson is starring in a new Netflix series, The Abandons, shooting in southern Alberta in May 2024 (AP / Grant Pollard)

The series started shooting in southern Alberta in mid-May.