'Never gave up hope': Missing house cat returns home after spending 54 days in Kananaskis

It was late August when Hubey and her 10-year-old son Dolphis drove from Winnipeg to Kananaskis for a camping trip at the Spray Lakes West campground, about 16 kilometres south of Canmore. The pair had their cat Gustophe, who they adopted four years ago, along for the camping trip. But on the fourth night, the cat escaped his harness and ran into the wilderness. It wasn't until 54 days later that Gustophe was found. It was late August when Hubey and her 10-year-old son Dolphis drove from Winnipeg to Kananaskis for a camping trip at the Spray Lakes West campground, about 16 kilometres south of Canmore. The pair had their cat Gustophe, who they adopted four years ago, along for the camping trip. But on the fourth night, the cat escaped his harness and ran into the wilderness. It wasn't until 54 days later that Gustophe was found.

