New boutique hotel opens in Revelstoke, B.C.

A brand new boutique hotel has opened its doors in downtown Revelstoke, B.C.

The hotel, called Basecamp Suites Revelstoke, sits in the 100 block of Second Street East and features 31 suites.

The hotel has a variety of room sizes ranging from micro-studios to three-bedroom suites – each with a kitchen, living/dining area and a washer/dryer.

Inside Basecamp Suites Revelstoke. (Basecamp Resorts) Officials say the rooms also features high-end bedding and furniture.

In the fall, the hotel will open its outdoor rooftop hot tubs, which have panoramic views of the mountains.

Artists rendering of the hot tubs at Basecamp Suites Revelstoke. (Basecamp Resorts) "We’ve been building and designing Basecamp Suites Revelstoke for over three years, and to finally be able to open doors to guests is cause for celebration," said Sky McLean, Basecamp Resorts founder and CEO, in a Thursday news release.

Reservations are available online at basecampresorts.com.