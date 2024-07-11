New boutique hotel opens in Revelstoke, B.C.
A brand new boutique hotel has opened its doors in downtown Revelstoke, B.C.
The hotel, called Basecamp Suites Revelstoke, sits in the 100 block of Second Street East and features 31 suites.
The hotel has a variety of room sizes ranging from micro-studios to three-bedroom suites – each with a kitchen, living/dining area and a washer/dryer.
Inside Basecamp Suites Revelstoke. (Basecamp Resorts) Officials say the rooms also features high-end bedding and furniture.
In the fall, the hotel will open its outdoor rooftop hot tubs, which have panoramic views of the mountains.
Artists rendering of the hot tubs at Basecamp Suites Revelstoke. (Basecamp Resorts) "We’ve been building and designing Basecamp Suites Revelstoke for over three years, and to finally be able to open doors to guests is cause for celebration," said Sky McLean, Basecamp Resorts founder and CEO, in a Thursday news release.
Reservations are available online at basecampresorts.com.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says he still has 'full confidence' in Freeland, but has been talking to Carney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he continues to have 'full confidence' in Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, but he's also been talking to Mark Carney about entering federal politics.
Jeremy Skibicki found guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of four Indigenous women
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
'Swarm of earthquakes' rattle off B.C.'s coast, no tsunami expected
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
Shelley Duvall, actress and iconic 'The Shining' heroine, has died
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' has died. She was 75.
Rare genetic mutation turns green frog blue
Scientists in Western Australia have found a tree frog which is bright blue, rather than the usual green, due to a rare genetic mutation.
Sharon Stone lost US$18 million in savings after her 2001 stroke
In an interview with the The Hollywood Reporter, the actress talked about her 2001 stroke which resulted in a life-threatening brain bleed for nine days and a lengthy recovery.
Lawsuit filed in case of teen who died after eating spicy chip as part of online challenge
A lawsuit was filed Thursday in the case of a Massachusetts teen who died after he participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge on social media.
'Where is the money at?' Police release video showing response to gunpoint home invasion north of Toronto
Police have released new video footage showing officers responding to an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
These temperature records were broken across Alberta Wednesday
More than two-dozen record highs were set in Alberta on Wednesday.
-
Record-breaking heat leads to second day of record energy demand in Alberta
Hot temperatures aren't the only highs being broken in Alberta this week.
-
Bugs over bears: Alta. photographer zooms in on tiniest creatures
"I don't go for the big boys," Dara Ojo says of his photography subjects.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge health centre struggles to keep the elevators working
An elevator that has been broken since June 14 is leaving some long-term care residents stranded at St. Michael’s Health Centre.
-
Prep work underway for St. Mary Canal Siphon repair
On June 17, the St. Mary Canal Siphon north of Babb, Mont., suffered a catastrophic failure. Prep work is underway to repair the siphon but it won't be a quick fix.
-
Safety top of mind for Lethbridge summer camps, animals as heat warning lingers
Summer campers at Lethbridge College are trading in sunshine for air conditioning as a heat warning continues to blanket most of Alberta with temperatures expected in the mid-30s.
Vancouver
-
'Swarm of earthquakes' rattle off B.C.'s coast, no tsunami expected
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
-
B.C. rejects Bonnie Henry's report backing non-prescribed alternatives to fentanyl
A report from B.C.'s provincial health officer recommends the province expand its "safer supply" program to prevent overdoses, including allowing access to alternatives to unregulated drugs without a prescription.
-
B.C. seeking outside firefighting help as heat triggers burst of fire activity
British Columbia's emergency management minister says the province is proactively working to secure extra firefighters to deal with what she calls the "potential for a drastically accelerated wildfire situation."
Vancouver Island
-
'Swarm of earthquakes' rattle off B.C.'s coast, no tsunami expected
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
-
Former BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver slams Premier David Eby, praises Conservatives' John Rustad
Former BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver is treading back into B.C. politics, slamming NDP Premier David Eby in an opinion piece in the Vancouver Sun, and showering praise on BC Conservative Leader John Rustad. He echoed those sentiments in an interview with CTV News Wednesday.
-
B.C. to implement committee's suggestions on overdose responses at schools
A B.C. steering committee has identified early actions for post-secondary institutions to follow in the event of an overdose on campus.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon says construction on first bus rapid transit stations begins this summer
Saskatoon city administrators say construction is set to begin on 14 of the first bus rapid transit (BRT) stations this year, and they’re pitching councillors on a name for the service — Link.
-
Two shooting victims refused to give statements, Saskatoon police say
Two men were hospitalized following two separate shooting incidents in Saskatoon on Wednesday.
-
'We have no answers': Sask. family of Ashley Morin marks 6th anniversary of her disappearance
Ashley Morin's family is left with more questions than answers on the sixth anniversary of her disappearance.
Regina
-
Sask. TikTok star 'Bella Brave' receives outpouring of support after return to hospital
TikTok star Bella "Bella Brave" Thomson, who has shared her medical journey with millions, is once again receiving the public's support after developing a serious infection in her lungs.
-
Pats captain signs 3 year contract with Pittsburgh Penguins
Regina Pats captain Tanner Howe has signed a three year, entry level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
-
Masters suggests governments create 'pockets of money' for community projects
Regina's mayor is suggesting governments create pots of money for community projects. It comes as numerous organizations launch fundraising campaigns to complete capital projects.
Toronto
-
'Where is the money at?' Police release video showing response to gunpoint home invasion north of Toronto
Police have released new video footage showing officers responding to an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve.
-
Asbestos, malfunctioning heating and a faulty roof: These are the issues that Ontario says are behind the Science Centre closure
The province says keeping the current Ontario Science Centre building open to the public even temporarily would still require the 'immediate closure' of the facility along with an initial investment of $70 million in 'urgent capital repairs' and another $20 to $40 million for 'immediate roof repairs.'
-
Police make arrests in murder of 16-year-old boy
Two teenage boys have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Toronto’s west end earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Former Quebec junior hockey players released as they appeal sentences for sex assault
Two former Quebec junior hockey players have been released as they appeal their prison sentences for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 during a celebration of a Victoriaville Tigres championship win.
-
McGill University on consequences for students, divesting after pro-Palestinian camp dismantled
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
-
With most campus pro-Palestinian encampments gone, protesters look to the future
Protesters at McGill University are promising to continue putting pressure on the university to end its investments connected to Israel's military and cut ties with Israeli institutions in response to the war in the Gaza Strip.
Atlantic
-
'Almost fell off my chair': N.S. premier 'shocked' by new designated encampment sites for Halifax homeless
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he is shocked by some of the locations Halifax city council has chosen as designated sites for homeless encampments.
-
Downpours, thunderstorms continue in Maritimes as the remnants of Beryl move through
Remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl will bring downpours to parts of the Maritimes Thursday afternoon and evening.
-
Two workers treated for carbon monoxide exposure at Halifax construction site
Two workers were treated for carbon monoxide exposure at a construction site in Halifax Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Jeremy Skibicki found guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of four Indigenous women
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
-
'We started from really behind the eight ball:' Downtown Winnipeg business flourishes despite COVID-19 pandemic
According to the most recent statistics released by Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, more businesses have closed than opened year after year since the pandemic.
-
Winnipeg grocer closing after nearly 20 years
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
Ottawa
-
Would-be Ottawa homebuyers remain on the sidelines following interest rate cut, Royal LePage says
Ottawa's real estate market is expected to remain "relatively quiet" through the summer, after the recent interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada did not send would-be homebuyers rushing back into the market, according to Royal LePage.
-
Three youths facing charges after pedestrian struck by pellet-style gun in Pembroke, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says three teens will be facing weapon-related charges after a pedestrian was shot by a pellet-style gun fired from a vehicle in Pembroke, Ont. Wednesday evening.
-
Ottawa is looking at tent-like structures for asylum seekers. What are sprung structures?
The City of Ottawa is looking to use a tent-like structure to house asylum seekers arriving in the capital, as part of the strategy to deal with an influx of migrants.
Northern Ontario
-
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
-
'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
-
Shelley Duvall, actress and iconic 'The Shining' heroine, has died
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' has died. She was 75.
Barrie
-
Here's what you need to know about blue-green algae
Some blue-green algae blooms can produce toxins, the health unit warns.
-
Head-on collision in Owen Sound under investigation
Police are investigating a head-on collision in Owen Sound on Wednesday.
-
Motorcyclist nabbed after speeding past police in Collingwood: OPP
A Tay Township man faces several charges after taking a motorcycle for a joy ride through Collingwood.
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
-
Part of Fischer Hallman Road closed due to erosion
A portion of Fischer Hallman Road North in Waterloo is closed in both directions due to erosion caused by heavy rain.
-
LCBO urges union to restart contract talks, says ready-to-drink cocktails 'not a part of bargaining'
Expanding ready-to-drink beverages into grocery and corner stores is a 'matter of public policy' and not something that will be addressed at the bargaining table, the LCBO said in a statement that urged the union representing striking workers to restart contract talks.
London
-
South Bruce watches as Ignace becomes 'willing host' to nuclear waste project
After more than 10 years of talking, the Township of Ignace in Northern Ontario has decided they are willing to host Canada's most radioactive nuclear waste, forever. The decision was watched closely by many locals, as the Municipality of South Bruce, north of Wingham, is the only other community left in the running.
-
Next court appearance scheduled for youth accused in Holmesville murder
A 13-year-old boy charged with first degree murder made a brief court appearance Thursday. The boy can't be named under Canadian Criminal Law, and remains in custody.
-
Collision at Huron Street sees one person transported to hospital
Emergency responders are on the scene of a two vehicle collision at Huron Street and Befield Street this afternoon.
Windsor
-
Sixth suspect charged related to murder of missing Windsor man
Windsor police have charged a sixth suspect related to the murder investigation of a missing Windsor man.
-
Two Windsor athletes headed to Paris 2024 Paralympics
Two Windsor athletes are headed to the Paris 2024 Paralympics following Wheelchair Rugby Canada’s team announcement.
-
1,800 kg of chicken donated to help families in need
Chicken Farmers of Ontario have committed to donating nearly 1,800 kilograms of chicken or 16,0000 meals throughout 2024 to help individuals and family struggling with food insecurity.