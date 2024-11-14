New Calgary Canucks forward Hayden Fechner fitting in nicely

It was a strange off-season for new Calgary Canucks forward Hayden Fechner.

The Okotoks Oilers of the BCHL traded him to Cowichan Valley.

But when he got there for training camp, Fechner says he knew he wasn't in their plans.

"Basically, I got traded with the old coach in Cowichan," he said.

"The new coach came in and he told me he already had his guys who had made the team, and I wasn't part of the plan. It just didn't work out there."

Great fit with Canucks

The 19-year-old forward was in search of a new team, and that's when a deal was reached to join the Canucks.

Head coach Brad Moran says it's been a perfect fit for both sides.

"It definitely worked out," he said.

"He's someone we looked at the last couple of years, and sometimes it takes some time. He needed a spot, and I thought he has a lot to add, and his play has shown that he fits in really well."

Putting up the points

Fechner has scored seven goals and added 11 assists this season, and he seems to be a fit wherever he plays in the lineup.

Recently, he's been playing on a line with Rhett Melnyk and Matt Paszkiewicz.

Melnyk says Fechner has added a lot to the line.

"We've obviously had a lot of success out there, and he brings the speed and skill to our line, and there's been a lot of success happening lately," Melnyk said.

Happy to be here

Fechner says one of the big reasons why he joined the Canucks is he wants to win a Centennial Cup, and with Calgary hosting, it's a great opportunity.

He says he's trying to take advantage of his ice time.

"I mean, obviously, the opportunity to play on the powerplay and four-on-four and all of that. I think the line is really clicking right now, and we're a hard-working line, and we're finding ways to score goals right now," he said.

Lots of potential

Moran says he believes Fechner is only going to get better.

"He adds size and definitely speed," Moran said.

"He's very skilled and has really good hands for a big guy. We can use him in any situation, and he's got that ability to be a game-breaker with his speed and around the net. He's got a tonne of potential, and I think he's just starting to realize what he can be."

It's a busy weekend for the Canucks.

They're at home for a pair of games.

On Saturday, they'll face the Canmore Eagles, and then on Sunday, they'll go up against the Drumheller Dragons.