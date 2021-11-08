New Calgary outreach program reaches for the roots of addiction

CALGARY -

Calgary is now home to Canada's first intensive outpatient program for the treatment of mental health, addiction and chronic pain.

The Newly Institute focuses on treating the root of addiction, often related to underlying trauma and mental health issues.

Many mental health and addiction programs require long residential or in-patient treatment.

The Newly Institute, however, offers a four-week program delivering medically-managed therapy helping people get back to their lives in relatively short order.

That approach is part of its appeal, said one expert.

"Too often people don't want to open Pandora's Box," said psychiatrist Dr. Rob Tanguay. "We're the opposite."

"We want to open it," he said, "and we want to deal with it and we want to help people get well. We are committed to treating the root and focussing on recovery, and that is an important piece and fitting really well into a recovery-oriented system of care."

Anyone 18 and older can attend the institute. For more information, go to thenewly.ca.