CALGARY
Calgary

    • New Canadian citizens welcomed at Saturday ceremony in Calgary

    More than two dozen new Canadians were sworn in Saturday by the immigration minister at a ceremony that took place in southeast Calgary.

    Marc Miller, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship donned a white cowboy hat to welcome the new Canadians at the Sam Centre on 13 Avenue S.E.

    “Twenty five of you are becoming Canadians (today),” Miller said. “It’s something that you’ve fought for.

    “This is the best country in the world to be in,” he added, “and I think you know that.

    “I would say ‘welcome to Canada’, but I know you’ve waited years (in Canada) for this,” he said. “Welcome to being Canadian! You just have to swear that oath.”

    With files from Tyson Fedor

