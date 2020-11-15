CALGARY -- The province has announced six more deaths in Alberta as a result of COVID-19, including a patient at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

Officials released the details Sunday when it announced another 991 new cases of the illness in the province. It says there are 9,618 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

The latest victim at the city's largest hospital was a man in his 90s. There is no information on what unit he had been admitted to.

This is the 13th death recorded in connection with the outbreak that spread to several units at the hospital.

Alberta Health also announced five deaths in the Edmonton zone:

A female in her 60s. This death is linked to the outbreak at the Misericordia Community Hospital.

A female in her 80s. This death is linked to the outbreak at the Edmonton General Care Centre.

A male in his 80s. This death is linked to the outbreak at the Edmonton General Care Centre.

A female in her 90s. This death is linked to the outbreak at the Edmonton General Care Centre.

A female in her 90s. This death is linked to the outbreak at South Terrace Continuing Care.

OUTBREAKS IN 3 CALGARY HOSPITALS

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has not provided any update on the current outbreaks at any of the city's hospitals over the weekend but the latest details indicate active cases connected to three hospitals in Calgary.

The following hospitals have reported outbreaks:

Foothills Medical Centre (two units on outbreak status) – 49 patient cases, 43 health-care worker cases, five visitor cases and 13 deaths

Peter Lougheed Centre (two units on outbreak status) – three patient cases, four health-care worker cases, no deaths

Rockyview General Hospital (three units on outbreak status) – three patient cases, three health-care worker cases, no deaths

AHS says all visitors to the hospitals affected by outbreaks are restricted except for designated support persons and end-of-life situations.

A full update from the province as well as AHS, with full details about recoveries, is expected to come Monday.