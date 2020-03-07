CALGARY -- A charitable foundation, named after Manmeet Bhullar, a member of the legislative assembly who tragically died in 2015, will be doing more to help support charities in Alberta.

The Manmeet Singh Bhullar Foundation (MSBF) announced a $40,000 grant program to support organizations that "represent the core values and areas of focus that guided Manmeet" throughout his lifetime.

According to a release, the foundation will support work that helps youth, addresses sensitive issues and social stigmas and encourages positive work in communities.

Individual charities are able to qualify a maximum grant of $10,000.

Bhullar was a member of the legislative assembly, representing the riding of Calgary-Greenway from 2008 until his death in 2015.

He served as Alberta's Minister of Service Alberta and Human Services while in office.

Bhullar died on Nov. 23, 2015, when he was hit by a semi-tractor trailer that lost control on the QE2 because of icy roads. The 35-year-old had stopped his vehicle to help out another driver who had become stranded at the side of the highway.

Further information about the MSBF, including details on how charities can apply for funding, can be found online.