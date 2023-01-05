New hotel opens in Banff offering 21 suites, 2 rooftop pools
Tourists heading to Banff this winter have one more option to consider when deciding where to stay.
A new boutique hotel has opened just off Banff Avenue offering 21 apartment-style suites.
The hotel, called Basecamp Suites Banff, has options ranging from a 305 square-foot one-bedroom suite with a queen bed and a pullout sofa to a three-bedroom suite that can sleep eight to 10 guests.
Inside Basecamp Suites Banff. (Basecamp Resorts)Each suite in the hotel, located on Marten Street in the Cascade Shops, has a fully equipped kitchen.
"Designed for families, groups, couples, adventure seekers, outdoor enthusiasts and business travellers alike, Basecamp Suites Banff offers guests spacious Airbnb-inspired accommodations along with all the amenities and conveniences of a hotel," said a Thursday news release.
Inside Basecamp Suites Banff. (Basecamp Resorts)Basecamp Suites Banff also has two rooftop patios, opening in the spring, where guests can take in views of the nearby mountains.
"Our newest property provides a design-forward, comfortable place where people can relax and unwind after exploring this magnificent mountain vacation destination," said Sky McLean, founder and CEO of Basecamp Resorts.
"We are thrilled to welcome guests from across Canada and beyond."
