New hotel opens in Revelstoke, featuring rooftop hot tub

Another newly renovated hotel has opened its doors in Revelstoke, B.C.

The Northwinds Hotel Revelstoke is the third hotel from Basecamp Resorts to open in the mountain community.

Formerly the Days Inn Revelstoke, the Northwinds is located in the 300 block of Wright Street.

Officials say they've spent months renovating and revamping the property into a comfortable, modern and affordable spot to stay.

The Northwinds has 57 guest rooms, each of which has a spacious living area, mini-fridge, coffee maker and locally made bath products from Rocky Mountain Soap Co.

One of the facility's main draws will be the rooftop, which has a seating area and hot tub with views of the surrounding mountain ranges, set to open in the late fall.

Basecamp Resorts' Northwinds Hotel Revelstoke. (Basecamp Resorts) "Revelstoke is one of Canada’s most spectacular mountain destinations and we are thrilled to be opening our third hotel property in this dynamic town," said Sky McLean, Basecamp Resorts founder and CEO, in a news release.

Basecamp Resorts has two other hotels in Revelstoke: Basecamp Suites on Second Street East and Basecamp Resorts on Highway 23 North.

The company's fourth B.C. hotel is located in Golden.