New immersive Disney experience coming to Calgary's BMO Centre in June

Disney fans will soon be able to enter the world of their favourite characters, thanks to a new exhibit coming to Calgary this summer.

The Calgary Stampede announced on Thursday that Immersive Disney Animation will be at the BMO Centre in June.

The exhibit, from Lighthouse Immersive, lets attendees step inside their favourite scenes from Disney films and see the characters up close.

Lighthouse Immersive is the same company to craft the immersive Beyond Van Gogh experience that came to Calgary in 2021.

Company president Corey Ross says the Immersive Disney Animation exhibit features hits from more modern movies like Encanto, Zootopia and Frozen, along with classics from The Lion King, Peter Pan and Pinocchio.

"It has been quite a nostalgic rush seeing those films come to life at Lighthouse ArtSpace venues across North America," he said.

"I’ve grown up with these characters and worlds since childhood and so has my family. The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience. Our team has created something truly special here, and we can’t wait to give audiences the opportunity to experience it."

Not only do visitors get to hear classic Disney hits, the show also includes interactive features like a responsive floor design that moves with the audience and custom bracelets that light up in sync with the projections, based on the audiences’ movements through the galleries.

"This incredible immersive production is a bucket-list item for Disney fans of any age, and it is one you don’t want to miss," said Theresa Howland, vice-president of programming, marketing and sponsorship.

Tickets go on sale on May 13 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online through DisneyImmersive.com.

The show runs from June 12 to Aug. 18.

Disney's most popular Disney songs

Ever wonder what Disney songs people most like listening to?

New Spotify data compiled by theatre tickets company SeatPlan, released on Thursday, suggests "You're Welcome" from Moana is the most-loved Disney song, featured in 293 Disney-themed playlists and amassing over 537 million streams.

In second place was "How Far I’ll Go," also from Moana, followed by "Let It Go" from Frozen.

SeatPlan says it looked at 1,000 playlists featuring the word ‘Disney’ in their title to find which songs appeared the most.