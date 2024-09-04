New Legal Aid Alberta program to monitor lawyer-client discussions sparks concerns
Legal Aid Alberta (LAA) signed a new five-year governance agreement with the province on Wednesday, but one of the organization's newest programs is creating confidentiality, privilege and privacy concerns.
LAA announced a new monitoring program in mid-July that would allow its managers to listen in on lawyer-client interviews for "quality assurance" purposes.
It was first implemented in August, but has quickly received criticism.
Wayne Webster, a Calgary criminal defence lawyer who works for LAA, has since filed a judicial review application against his employer.
In his affidavit, he calls the monitoring program "an arbitrary, unreasonable and unnecessary intrusion into the solicitor-client relationship" that "jeopardizes the liberty of legal aid clients."
Webster asked the Court of King's Bench of Alberta last week to put a stop to the recently introduced program or issue an order stating the organization's lawyers do not need to comply with it.
He additionally asked court to stay the implementation of the program until the court proceeding has been resolved.
The judicial filing states LAA has advised lawyers they must request informed consent from their clients to participate in the monitoring program.
At the same time, the filing also argues the "client cannot realistically provide voluntary and informed consent to participate in the monitoring program, as they cannot predict what will arise during the discussions."
Additional concerns were sparked in the filing, which notes a "serious conflict" for legal aid lawyers is created, since "council's advice may be sought as to whether the client should consent and the best advice would be to refuse."
A hearing for the judicial review application in the Court of King's Bench in Calgary is now set for Sept. 9.
'Confident it will be resolved appropriately'
In a statement, LAA says it is aware of the application regarding its quality assurance program.
"We do not comment on active court proceedings, but we remain fully engaged in the legal process and are confident it will be resolved appropriately," read a statement provided to CTV News.
CTV News also reached out to Alberta Justice, but was told via email, "As this matter is before the courts, it will be inappropriate to comment."
A 'major breach' of rights and freedoms
Trevor McDonald, Webster's lawyer and a partner at Burnet Duckworth and Palmer LLP, calls the new program a major breach of rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Canadian Charter.
"The main concern is that having a third party listening in on or monitoring an interview between a lawyer and his or her client could potentially result in the confidentiality of that discussion being waived," McDonald said.
"This means that any statements made by the lawyer, made by the accused person to their lawyer, could potentially be producible to the Crown attorney's office and used against the accused person to prosecute them."
McDonald says to his knowledge, no other legal aid group across Canada has implemented such a program and the monitoring of interviews that are otherwise supposed to be private could set a bad precedent.
"The policy has been implemented by LAA and they have control over their administrative procedures, but we believe this goes far and beyond any kind of quality assurance policy that they might want to implement," McDonald said.
"We're very concerned about the precedential impact of this kind of program and potentially, it could impact other legal aid programs right throughout Canada."
'I would never want somebody listening in'
A client who recently required legal aid spoke outside the Calgary Courts Centre on Wednesday after learning about the new program.
The woman, Tracy, says she was shocked when she heard about the program and hopes it goes away.
"I just couldn't even see this happening, but there it is, black and white, so I would never want somebody listening in to a conversation I'm having with my lawyer," she said.
"You wouldn't want your doctor exposing your illnesses or your medical background to somebody else, so even with legal representation, you don't want somebody going around talking about your business or using it against you behind your back."
Tracy was recently charged with assaulting a police officer, but had her charge repealed thanks to the help of a legal aid lawyer.
"It was a complete misunderstanding where a police officer showed up to my door, I moved my hands backwards and accidentally knocked off his glasses," she said.
"So of course I'm fighting it and it's important to make sure you get a fair trial, make sure that people understand you. This policy is very judgmental to people, especially those who don't want to share their feelings."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
The Liberal-NDP deal is dead. What did it accomplish?
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh revealed Wednesday that he's 'ripped up' the supply and confidence agreement with the Liberals. Here's a look at everything the deal accomplished — and what's been left unfinished.
Liberal House Leader 'quite surprised' by NDP pulling out of two-party deal
Government House Leader Karina Gould says she was 'quite surprised' when she found out “at the same time as other Canadians today” that NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was pulling out of the supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberal government.
'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand
A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.
Officials identify 14-year-old student as suspect in Georgia school shooting that left 4 dead
The gunman who opened fire inside Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., is a 14-year-old male, Georgia officials confirmed Wednesday.
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for third consecutive time
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
'Terrifying': Suspect tries to drive over cruiser to escape after police surround stolen Bronco at Mississauga drive-thru
A call about a suspicious vehicle ended with a Ford Bronco sitting atop a Peel police cruiser at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga Tuesday.
Health Canada orders provinces to destroy old COVID-19 vaccines amid wait for new batch
Ontario has been directed to withdraw and destroy all remaining supplies of last year's COVID-19 vaccines while it awaits delivery of an updated shot, which is only expected to arrive in October, the health ministry confirms.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
City councillor decries elimination of road safety 'tools' in wake of Alberta move to limit photo radar
An Edmonton city councillor says the provincial government's decision to eliminate the use of photo radar on the bulk of roadways crews currently patrol will mean denying residents safer roads.
-
Police release image of van suspected in St. Albert shooting
Mounties have released a photo of the van believed to be involved in a shooting in St. Albert over the long weekend.
-
'Equipment repair' briefly leaves nearly 25,000 customers without power in south Edmonton: EPCOR
A large section of south Edmonton was briefly without power on Wednesday afternoon.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge post-secondary students return to class with more financial support options
Students at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic were out in full force Wednesday as a new semester got underway.
-
Alleged Lethbridge drug house shut down by Alberta sheriffs
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Lethbridge, saying they were called to the home over alleged drug activity more than a dozen times since 2022.
-
Lethbridge police lay charges in grandparent scam that allegedly used AI to trick victims
Lethbridge police have laid charges against two people in connection with a recent grandparent scheme that allegedly utilized artificial intelligence (AI).
Vancouver
-
'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand
A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.
-
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
-
Man attempted to pull stranger into his vehicle in Abbotsford, police say
Police in Abbotsford are investigating what they call a "suspicious occurrence" on a hiking trail in the city last week.
Vancouver Island
-
'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand
A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.
-
Elephant seals used deep sea sonar equipment as 'dinner bell': B.C. researchers
Scientists say new research shows how northern elephant seals used sonar from a deep sea research facility off the British Columbia coast like a "dinner bell" as they hunted for prey.
-
Veteran BC United legislator Mike Bernier to run as independent in fall election
Veteran British Columbia legislator Mike Bernier will run in the fall provincial election as an independent instead of joining several former BC United candidates in running under the B.C. Conservatives banner.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan judge orders Vern's Pizza location to stop using the name after franchise feud
A judge has ordered the Vern's Pizza in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood to stop using the Vern's name after finding its franchise agreement expired in 2016.
-
'Send your water': Sask. village loses hotel, Canada Post and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
-
Saskatoon police seize kilos of meth and fentanyl
Two Saskatoon men face drug trafficking charges after police seized a sizeable stash of meth, fentanyl, cocaine and cash on Friday.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP arrest driver travelling at 'extremely high rates of speed' near resort community
Saskatchewan RCMP say a 19-year-old is facing a lengthy list of charges after he was seen driving at 'extremely high rates of speed' between Kenosee Lake and Carlyle Saturday night.
-
Saskatchewan's trade, agriculture ministers pen letter, calling for swift resolution of canola dispute with China
Both Saskatchewan's trade and agriculture ministers have sent their concerns to Ottawa regarding an ongoing dispute involving Canadian canola shipped to China.
-
University of Regina says it has a record number of students enrolled
The University of Regina (U of R) says it has seen its highest enrollment ever, with 17,409 students registered for the fall term.
Toronto
-
'Terrifying': Suspect tries to drive over cruiser to escape after police surround stolen Bronco at Mississauga drive-thru
A call about a suspicious vehicle ended with a Ford Bronco sitting atop a Peel police cruiser at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga Tuesday.
-
Police seek 2 suspects captured on video setting vehicle on fire in Richmond Hill
York Regional Police are seeking two suspects who were caught on surveillance camera lighting a vehicle on fire in Richmond Hill on Tuesday.
-
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
Montreal
-
Whooping cough cases surging in Quebec: public health
Cases of whooping cough are surging in Quebec, and the number of cases during the current outbreak is much higher than the few hundred seen in the average year.
-
Student may need to repeat class due to controversial Quebec Education Ministry grading system
The parents of Olivier Boulerice are calling the Quebec Education Ministry's grading system that may cause him to need to repeat a class.
-
Urban farmers bring the Montreal melon back on old horse race track site
With the exception of two huge U2 concerts on the site, the Hippodrome Blue Bonnets has been dormant since 2009, and while Montreal and Quebec plant to build the green space is being used to grow food, including the once thought lost Montreal melon.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police find human remains near Long Lake
Halifax Regional Police found human remains near Long Lake on Tuesday.
-
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
-
Five things to know heading into the fall season for the Maritimes
The Maritime provinces prepare to transition from summer to fall.
Winnipeg
-
Cyclist struck by car during Winnipeg protest
A car struck a cyclist during a demonstration at Portage and Main Wednesday afternoon.
-
'It's pretty unique to see them': Salamander migration in full swing in Manitoba
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
-
Winnipeg guitarist searching for two prized instruments stolen from home
A Winnipeg guitarist who's worked with artists like Corb Lund, Del Barber and Romi Mayes is asking for his two favourite guitars to be returned.
Ottawa
-
'She was kind, she was brilliant': Family, friends remember Ingleside, Ont. teen struck and killed while cycling
Charlotte Light was supposed to start high school this week. Instead her family and friends are gathering to mourn the loss of the 14-year-old, remembered for her love of family, faith and a passion for soccer, theatre and dance.
-
Jackpot in Maniwaki, Que. radio station 'Catch the Ace' contest tops $3M
In Maniwaki, Que., local radio station CHGA 97.3 has been playing their version of 'Catch the Ace' for nearly a year without a winner. There's only one card left in the deck, so on Thursday, the winning ticketholder is guaranteed to take home a huge cash prize.
-
OC Transpo looking at 5 scenarios to address potential deficit as mayor calls for $140 million in funding
OC Transpo is looking at five scenarios to address a potential $130 million to $150 million deficit a year over the next five years, if the federal and provincial governments do not provide new funding to support the transit service.
Northern Ontario
-
So long, Superstack – Vale to dismantle Sudbury's famous landmark
Vale is moving ahead with dismantling the Superstack in Greater Sudbury, the mining giant announced Wednesday. The Superstack, along with the less famous Copperstack, are being taken down at the Copper Cliff Smelter Complex.
-
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
-
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
Barrie
-
Dump truck driver with 19 beer cans charged after allegedly blowing 2.5x over limit
A dump truck driver is facing charges for allegedly being behind the wheel intoxicated after police said he failed to stop for a stop sign in Oro-Medonte.
-
Road extension in Barrie's south end to open ahead of schedule
The opening of a much-anticipated new road in Barrie that is expected to relieve traffic congestion in the city's south end is ahead of schedule.
-
WITH PHOTOS
WITH PHOTOS Leafs star Morgan Rielly hosts charity golf tournament in Muskoka
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly brought teammates Ryan Reaves and Jake McCabe to Gravenhurst on Wednesday to support Motionball for Special Olympics.
Kitchener
-
Abdullah Haredo sentenced for fatal 2019 shooting of Kitchener man
A Kitchener man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the fatal shooting of Irshad Sabriye. But he'll only spend two more years behind bars.
-
43 reported overdoses, two drug deaths over six-day period in Waterloo Region
Another community alert has been issued in Waterloo Region after dangerous substances were found in the local drug supply. We also get the region's reaction to the CTS shutdown.
-
Waterloo garage fire causes heavy smoke and $150K in damages
No injuries were reported after a garage fire in Waterloo Wednesday morning.
London
-
Some signs of progress, but frustration still grows over former McCormick’s site
There are signs of progress at the site of the former McCormick’s cookie factory in London’s Old East Village, but the condition of the historic building continues to be a concern for both the ward councillor and neighbours.
-
Increased police presence in Newbury following an investigation
Currently there are no concerns for public safety, however the public is being advised to avoid the area of Broadway Street between Henry Street, James Street, and Emmot Street for the time being.
-
Driver nabbed during back-to-school safety blitz
Police have nabbed a driver during the London police’s back-to-school safety blitz.
Windsor
-
Tecumseh road collision diverts evening commutes
Presently, all east and westbound lanes of Tecumseh Road East are closed from Walker Road to Byng Road due to a collision.
-
Child drowns in Harrow swimming pool over Labour Day weekend
Essex County OPP say that a child was located unresponsive in a swimming pool at an address on Huffman Road on Saturday.
-
When it comes to a potential fall election, 'we'll be ready for it' says Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles
Marit Stiles is in Windsor this week for the NDP’s key caucus retreat ahead of their return to Queen’s Park. The Ontario party leader has been preparing for a potential fall election.