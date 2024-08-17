New mural helps launch this year’s Chinatown Street Festival

The Chinatown Street Festival is an annual event that celebrates the rich cultural heritage and vibrant community of Chinatown.

As part of the Qing Ming Festival, a mural featuring the iconic Bianjing Gate to the City will be unveiled.

"We are thrilled to unveil this beautiful mural at the Chinatown Street Festival," said Grace Su, Board Chair of the Chinatown BIA. "It is a testament to the strength and unity of our community, and we hope it will inspire visitors to learn more about the Qing Ming Festival and the cultural significance of the Bianjing Gate."

The mural was created by local artists Jamie and Kevin of Rawry and Pohly.

Kevin Chow and Jamie Mason are a Calgary husband and wife artist duo worked closely with Calgary's Chinatown to create the mural.

Their name, Rawry and Pohly, comes from their childhood teddy bears, and the journey that brought them together as a couple before becoming artists.

"The mural is a tribute to our ancestors and a celebration of our cultural heritage," said Kevin Chow. "It serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving our traditions and passing them on to future generations."

The Chinatown Street Festival includes cultural performances, food and merchants throughout Calgary’s Chinatown until 7 p.m. Saturday night.

You can find more details about the festival here.