New Neuron e-scooters coming to Calgary

    Calgary e-scooter users will be the first in Canada to get access to Neuron Mobility's new N4 model, which includes a larger dashboard and a phone holder.

    The company says its new e-scooter is its most "rider-focussed" yet, saying it's tougher, more stable, faster, has more predictable acceleration and has unparalleled manoeuvrability, even at low speeds.

    "The N4's upgraded electric motor delivers best-in-class hill climbing performance and can tackle the steepest slopes with ease," said Neuron in a Monday news release.

    "It has upgraded front suspension combined with pneumatic tires to significantly reduce road vibration and enhance comfort and traction."

    The new e-scooter is also more sustainable, made of 80 per cent recycled aluminum.

    Calgary will start with 250 of the N4 e-scooters, which will gradually replace Neuron's current models.

    Neuron is one of two vendors chosen in 2021 for a five-year contract to provide e-scooters and e-bikes in Calgary – the other vendor is Bird.

    Neuron says riders have travelled close to 3.2 million kilometres on its scooters since they launched in Calgary three years ago.

    "Calgary has one of the most established micromobility programs in the country and riders have embraced e-scooters," said Neuron general manager Ankush Karwal.

    "We are convinced the new N4 e-scooter will encourage even more people to ditch their cars in favour of a more environmentally-friendly option."

